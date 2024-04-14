Turbin on why the Seattle Seahawks should draft a QB

The Seattle Seahawks have drafted just two quarterbacks since John Schneider took over as general manager in 2010, and there’s plenty of speculation that he could take his third in the 2024 NFL Draft.

What style OL fits new Seattle Seahawks OC Grubb’s scheme?

The Seahawks currently have two capable QBs on their roster in returning starter Geno Smith and recently acquired backup Sam Howell, who started for the Washington Commanders last season. So, Seattle doesn’t necessarily need a quarterback for right now, but it may need one for the future.

Former Seahawks running back Robert Turbin told Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy on Friday why he thinks the team should select a quarterback at some point during the upcoming draft.

“I think (there’s a) point of bringing in a young guy to develop,” Turbin said. “We’ve seen some of the success stories as far as young quarterbacks who don’t have to play right away. They can step back, they can learn. (The Seahawks have) two guys in the locker room right now that a young quarterback to learn from and compete with potentially.”

The success stories he’s eluding to are the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, former Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers and current Packers QB Jordan Love.

Mahomes sat behind veteran Alex Smith and made only one start during his rookie season, which came in the final game after the team had already clinched a playoff spot. He’s now a two-time MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion. Rodgers had a longer-than-expected wait of three years behind 2016 Hall of Fame inductee Brett Favre. Rodgers is now a four-time MVP and one-time Super Bowl champion. Love then sat behind Rodgers for two seasons and is coming off a breakout first year as a starter. He threw for 4,159 yards with 33 TDs and 11 interceptions while leading the Packers to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs last season.

The Seahawks recently brought quarterbacks Bo Nix of Oregon and Spencer Rattler of South Carolina in for pre-draft visits, but they also have another needs to fill while currently holding just two picks in the top 100 of the draft. However, Turbin said the team doesn’t necessarily need to look for a potential QB of the future in the early rounds.

“I don’t think they have to draft somebody high just because I think that Geno can still be the starter this season and maybe even beyond,” Turbin said. “But getting a guy that you could develop the way that Mahomes did, the way that Jordan Love did, Aaron Rodgers and some others, I think would be important for Seattle’s future.”

Listen to the full conversation with former Seattle Seahawks running back Robert Turbin at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story.

