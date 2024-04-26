What should Seattle Seahawks do on second day of NFL Draft?

To say there was a “run on offense player” in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft would be quite the understatement, but the Seattle Seahawks bucked the trend by taking Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II with pick No. 16.

Murphy was just the second player taken off the board, one pick after the Indianapolis Colts made former UW Huskies edge rusher Laiatu Latu the first. Meanwhile, a record 23 of the 32 first-round picks were on the offensive side of the ball.

The Seahawks enter Friday’s portion of the draft, which features rounds two through three, with only a third-rounder (No. 81). So what exactly should Seattle do on the draft’s second day? Former Seahawks wide receiver Michael Bumpus and co-host Stacy Rost discussed that Friday on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy.

“I think you need to solidify the other side (of the line),” Bumpus said. “It’s all about the guys in the trenches. They are what make things go. They allow linebackers to play freely. They allow DBs to be sticky on the back end when you’re playing man defense, because you know that your defensive line is getting after it. Offensively, they allow the quarterback to have a comfortable pocket, they allow you to throw the football and create running lanes for your running backs. That’s what I’m looking for. I’m looking for them to address the trenches.”

The Seahawks have been heavily linked to offensive linemen in mock drafts. Most commonly, it was UW Huskies standout Troy Fautanu landing in Seattle in the first round. That didn’t happen, and Fautanu went to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th pick.

Seattle’s tackle position is fairly solidified with Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas heading into their third NFL seasons as starters, but Lucas is coming off a season that was plagued by a nagging knee injury. The Seahawks re-signed an old friend in George Fant for insurance on the outside.

The interior of the line has bigger questions. Seattle brought in veteran Laken Tomlinson on a one-year deal in the offseason. The 32 year old has been a starter at left guard throughout his entire nine-year career, but the other guard spot is less certain. Second-year player Anthony Bradford still has much to prove after making 10 starts last season. Center is also a major question mark with unproven second-year Olu Oluwatimi and recently added Nick Harris, who’s made four starts over three pro seasons.

“I am 1000% with you and it makes me wonder if what they need to do in the NFL Draft is trade up,” Rost said. “They don’t have a second-round pick right now.”

Rost then asked Bumpus his thoughts on the Seahawks potentially trading up into the second round.

“I think they need offensive line, but I also think that the best offensive lineman are already gone,” Bumpus said. “… No, you don’t have to move up. You sit tight. I just don’t want you to give up anything on the back end because that’s where you make your money, man. That’s where you find (2022 fifth-round cornerback) Riq Woolen.”

