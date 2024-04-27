Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

Ja’Lynn Polk is fourth UW Huskies draft pick, to Patriots at No. 37

Apr 26, 2024, 5:09 PM | Updated: 5:36 pm

UW Huskies NFL Draft Ja'Lynn Polk...

Ja'Lynn Polk of the UW Huskies celebrates a catch against Cal on Sept. 23, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

UW Huskies wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk was selected by the New England Patriots with the No. 37 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday.

WA NFL Draft Tracker: UW Huskies, WSU and local picks

Polk was the fourth UW player off the board in the year’s draft. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. went No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Falcons, wide receiver Rome Odunze went No. 9 to the Chicago Bears and offensive lineman Troy Fautanu went No. 20 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It marks the first time in program history that the Huskies have had four players taken in the top 40 of a draft, according to UW insider Christian Caple.

The 6-foot-1, 203-pound Polk was one of three standout receivers in the Huskies’ high-flying attack, along with Odunze and fellow early-round projected draft pick Jalen McMillan.

Polk had 69 catches for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns this past season, finishing with the sixth-most single-season receiving yards in UW program history. He topped the 100-yard mark seven times in 15 games, including five catches for 122 yards and a TD in the Huskies’ College Football Playoff semifinal win over Texas at the Sugar Bowl.

Polk totaled 694 yards receiving and six TD catches in 2022, including a career-high 153 yards and three TDs in a victory over Michigan State. The 22-year-old Lufkin, Tex., native transferred to UW from Texas Tech in the spring of 2021.

Polk joins a New England offense that was in desperate need of receiving talent. The Patriots didn’t have a single player with at least 600 receiving yards last season. New England has prioritized its offense in the draft so far, selecting North Carolina quarterback Drake May with the No. 3 overall pick and now Polk.

The Patriots are coming off back-to-back losing seasons, including a 4-13 campaign last year.

More on the UW Huskies and NFL Draft

Caple: A few thoughts on UW Huskies’ big 1st round in NFL Draft
Why did Atlanta Falcons take Penix when they have Kirk Cousins?
UW OL Troy Fautanu shares thoughts on possible move to guard in NFL
Ranked: Brock’s top 5 UW Huskies in 2024 NFL Draft

UW Huskies

NFL Draft UW Huskies Rome Odunze...

SeattleSports.com Staff

WA NFL Draft Tracker: UW Huskies, WSU and local picks

In this tracker, we'll keep you updated on UW Huskies, WSU Cougars and others players with local ties taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.

2 hours ago

UW Huskies NFL Draft Rome Odunze Chicago Bears...

Christian Caple

Caple: A few thoughts on UW Huskies’ big 1st round in NFL Draft

The UW Huskies had three players go in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, including two in the top 10. Before Day 2, some thoughts on Washington’s big first round.

6 hours ago

UW Huskies Michigan Michael Penix Jr draft...

Zac Hereth

Why did Atlanta Falcons take Penix when they have Kirk Cousins?

UW Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. goes to the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth pick in the NFL Draft. Here's what it means.

22 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks draft UW Huskies Troy Fautanu...

Cameron Van Til

Troy Fautanu to Steelers, giving UW Huskies 3 1st-rounders in draft

UW Huskies OL Troy Fautanu was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

22 hours ago

UW Huskies Rome Odunze Oregon Oct. 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Rome Odunze drafted No. 9 as UW Huskies go back-to-back

UW Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze was drafted by the Chicago Bears with the No. 9 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

23 hours ago

UW Huskies Sugar Bowl Michael Penix Jr....

Cameron Van Til

Stunner! UW Huskies’ Michael Penix Jr. drafted No. 8 by Atlanta

In a stunner, UW Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was taken at No. 8 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Draft.

23 hours ago

Ja’Lynn Polk is fourth UW Huskies draft pick, to Patriots at No. 37