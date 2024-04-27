Ja’Lynn Polk is fourth UW Huskies draft pick, to Patriots at No. 37

UW Huskies wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk was selected by the New England Patriots with the No. 37 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday.

Polk was the fourth UW player off the board in the year’s draft. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. went No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Falcons, wide receiver Rome Odunze went No. 9 to the Chicago Bears and offensive lineman Troy Fautanu went No. 20 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It marks the first time in program history that the Huskies have had four players taken in the top 40 of a draft, according to UW insider Christian Caple.

The 6-foot-1, 203-pound Polk was one of three standout receivers in the Huskies’ high-flying attack, along with Odunze and fellow early-round projected draft pick Jalen McMillan.

Polk had 69 catches for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns this past season, finishing with the sixth-most single-season receiving yards in UW program history. He topped the 100-yard mark seven times in 15 games, including five catches for 122 yards and a TD in the Huskies’ College Football Playoff semifinal win over Texas at the Sugar Bowl.

Polk totaled 694 yards receiving and six TD catches in 2022, including a career-high 153 yards and three TDs in a victory over Michigan State. The 22-year-old Lufkin, Tex., native transferred to UW from Texas Tech in the spring of 2021.

Polk joins a New England offense that was in desperate need of receiving talent. The Patriots didn’t have a single player with at least 600 receiving yards last season. New England has prioritized its offense in the draft so far, selecting North Carolina quarterback Drake May with the No. 3 overall pick and now Polk.

The Patriots are coming off back-to-back losing seasons, including a 4-13 campaign last year.

