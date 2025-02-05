Even if Geno Smith remains the Seattle Seahawks’ starting quarterback in 2025, the franchise could take a swing at its potential QB of the future in April’s NFL Draft.

That’s exactly what one mock draft is projecting.

In their latest mock draft for The Athletic, NFL Draft analyst Nick Baumgardner and colleague Scott Dochterman have the Seahawks taking Texas QB Quinn Ewers in the second round with the No. 50 overall pick.

Ewers is the fifth QB off the board in their mock draft. Their first four QBs are Miami’s Cam Ward to the Giants at No. 3, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders to the Raiders at No. 6, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe to the Titans at No. 35 and Mississippi’s Jaxson Dart to the Jets at No. 42.

What stands out about Ewers and makes him a good fit as a second-round pick for the Seahawks? Baumgardner explained Monday on Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob.

“There’s a lot of really good stuff with him – a lot, a lot,” Baumgardner said. “He’s been through a ton of high-pressure situations there at Texas. It’s a hard place to play and he got criticized a lot, but he’s overcome it.”

Ewers, a three-year starter at Texas, went 21-4 over the past two seasons while helping lead the Longhorns to back-to-back College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Over those two seasons, he completed 67.3% of his passes for 6,951 yards, 53 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Ewers was the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit in 2021 out of famed Southlake Carroll High School in Texas, according to 247Sports. He began his career at Ohio State, where he redshirted as a freshman in 2021 behind current Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud and fellow NFL Draft prospect Kyle McCord.

Ewers then transferred to Texas and started 35 games for the Longhorns. He remained atop the depth chart despite the arrival of highly touted QB Arch Manning, who is Peyton Manning’s nephew and was the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit in 2023.

Ewers doesn’t turn 22 until March, which would give him extra time to develop and potentially learn from Seahawks QB Geno Smith. For comparison, he’s a full two years younger than Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix, who had a strong rookie campaign this past season after being drafted in the first round last April.

“I do think that there are limitations to him physically, (so) I would not be ready to take a huge, high-pick investment in him,” Baumgardner said. “So I think somewhere (in the) second or third round. And if you could put him behind an experienced guy and let him learn and sit there and get some of the quirky, weird stuff out of his game before you gave him a chance, … a lot of that could maybe mature and calm with him.

“I think that would be a great situation if he could sit behind Geno.”

