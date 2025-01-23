The guard position is at the center of plenty of offseason discussion for the Seattle Seahawks.

After an inconsistent season on the left side by veteran Laken Tomlinson (who was on a one-year contract) and a revolving door of young players manning the right side, guard appears to be one of the positions Seattle needs to address most before the 2025 season starts.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid identified guard as an area that needs “significant upgrades” during a conversation with Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy on Wednesday. There were names Reid mentioned for the Seahawks to target in the upcoming draft: Alabama’s Tyler Booker, Missouri’s Armand Membou and Arizona’s Jonah Savaiinaea. However, he also had an interesting thought on how they could address the position internally and look to improve their offensive line elsewhere in the draft.

“One possibility could be shifting Abe Lucas inside, their starting right tackle, just because of the durability concerns that he has had, and then drafting somebody in this offensive tackle class,” said Reid, who played quarterback at the FCS level at North Carolina Central.

Lucas, who is heading into his fourth NFL season, broke into the league with a standout rookie year as a third-round pick in 2022, but his lack of availability in recent years has been a problem for the offensive line. The Everett native and WSU product has missed 21 games over the past two seasons while dealing with a knee injury that required surgery this past offseason.

Reid believes the move to guard could help the Seahawks protect Lucas from more injury issues, and that his playing style is ultimately a good fit for the position.

“I just think the physicality that he plays with, which is something that I always love to see in those guards,” Reid said. “And then also there’s just something about what I like to call having those bumpers on each shoulder, just so you have that security with the center and then also the tackle. … You’re always out on the island at that right tackle spot over your right shoulder.

“So it is a little bit different when you have those bumpers over each shoulder at guard and you can protect them a little bit more in those (pass) protections, as opposed to being on an island at offensive tackle.”

Bumpus reacts

Seahawks Radio Network analyst and former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus later shared his thoughts about the proposition of moving Lucas inside to guard.

“It was interesting. I’m not completely against it, but I didn’t see that,” Bumpus said. “And the reason why I didn’t see it is because of his body type and the way that he moves. I can’t necessarily see Abe Lucas pulling at a high level. Maybe he can do it.”

At 6 foot 6 and 322 pounds, Lucas possess a frame that falls more in line with a traditional tackle rather than a guard. However, Bumpus pointed out that there are guards of similar size excelling in the NFL, including 6-6, 315-pound Detroit Lions guard Graham Glasgow.

“You can be around the same size and move differently,” Bumpus said. “Maybe because I haven’t seen it a lot from from Abe Lucas, it’s not something I can see him doing consistently, but my man (Reid) watches film too.”

Listen to the full conversation at this link or in the audio player in this story. Tune in to Bump and Stacy weekdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

