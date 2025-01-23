General manager John Schneider and the Seattle Seahawks are projected to have some extra draft capital to work with this year.

Insider: Why Seahawks’ DK Metcalf is so tricky to value

According to Over The Cap, the Seahawks are projected to receive three compensatory picks in April’s NFL Draft. OTC projects Seattle to gain an additional fourth-round pick for offensive guard Damien Lewis signing with the Carolina Panthers, an additional fifth-round pick for linebacker Jordyn Brooks signing with the Miami Dolphins, and an additional sixth-round pick for linebacker Bobby Wagner signing with the Washington Commanders.

That would give Seattle 11 total picks in this year’s draft – a first-round pick at No. 18 overall, a second-rounder, a third-rounder, two fourth-rounders, two fifth-rounders, three sixth-rounders and a seventh-rounder.

The Seahawks’ projected three compensatory picks would be tied for third-most in the league with the San Francisco 49ers, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Dolphins. The Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys are the only teams projected to receive the maximum four compensatory picks.

Compensatory picks are awarded to teams who lost more qualifying free agents than they gained during the previous offseason. The picks are spread between rounds 3-7 based on a league formula that takes into account a player’s average annual salary, snap count and postseason awards.

Lewis, a 2020 third-round pick who made 61 starts over four seasons with Seattle, signed a four-year, $53 million contract with the Panthers last March. He started 16 games for Carolina this year and finished 13th out of 75 guards in Pro Football Focus grading.

Brooks, a 2020 first-round pick who made 55 starts over four seasons with Seattle, inked a three-year, $26.25 million deal with the Dolphins last March. He started all 17 games for Miami this season, totaling three sacks, six tackles for loss and six pass breakups.

Wagner, who was a nine-time Pro Bowler during his legendary 11 seasons with Seattle, signed a one-year, $6.5 million contract with the Commanders last March. He had another strong season in Washington, earning second-team All-Pro honors while helping the Commanders advance to the NFC championship game. He totaled two sacks, 10 tackles for loss, four pass breakups and a forced fumble while starting all 17 regular-season games.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Rost: Two recent reports about Seattle Seahawks OC search stand out

• Barnwell: The path Seattle Seahawks should take with Geno Smith

• Which Seattle Seahawks could be salary cap casualties this offseason?

• 2 Takes: Insiders’ views on two top Seattle Seahawks OC candidates

• Early Mock Draft Roundup: Who could Seattle Seahawks pick at No. 18?

Follow @CameronVanTil