Pending a physical, Jorge Polanco will be back with the Seattle Mariners in 2025 – and back with a twist, as the intention is to play him at third base.

It would have been a surprise move in November or December, but it should be less of one now towards the end of what has been a very frustrating offseason and with the Mariners still having a huge need at third base.

This clearly was not option A, B or C heading into the offseason, but it was an option that has been sitting on the back burner since Polanco’s team option for the 2025 season was declined by Seattle. Coming off arguably the worst season of his career that was followed by knee surgery, picking up the $12 million option made little sense in November. But there was some intrigue, with the question of just how much injuries marred the second baseman’s performance in ’24.

With options for help dwindling, and at $7 million for one season (with incentives that could ultimately make the deal worth $11.25 million), reuniting with Polanco is a risk the Mariners are willing to take.

Diving into Jorge Polanco in 2025

Polanco returns with question marks surrounding him. Knee and hamstring problems limited him to 118 games with two stints on the injured list last year, so how much did that impact his performance? The left knee injury that led to offseason surgery to repair the patellar tendon likely hindered him, as it was an injury that was not expected to heal during the season. Polanco himself admitted at times it was hard to play through.

More questions come with the surgery. While there have been reports that the knee has healed and Polanco should be good to go for spring training, his normal offseason preparation for the upcoming year has been disrupted. How will this affect him at the plate and in the field, where he will have to play a new position?

While the move itself to third base is not unusual for a veteran infielder, typically when such a move is made, that player spends the offseason getting ready for the new position. Polanco, who put up poor numbers at second base in ‘24, did not have that luxury.

Still, the Mariners feel this is the right move coming off the surgery. With some of the struggles Polanco has had at second, third should be easier on his legs range-wise. and he will not have to turn the double play. Bigger picture, putting Polanco at third base moves Gold Glove utility player Dylan Moore to second, his best position. Assuming the Mariners plan to platoon at second, it is also the better position for most of those who should compete for the spot, notably Ryan Bliss.

So the infield appears to be set with Luke Raley and Donovan Solano at first base, Moore and likely Bliss at second base, J.P. Crawford at shortstop and Polanco at third base. As for a lineup, more change there as well.

Drayer: What Donovan Solano signing means for the Mariners

On opening day 2024, Polanco hit third in the order for the Mariners. That is where they saw him when they made a trade almost exactly one year ago with the Twins. While things feel very much the same with the team a year later, the lineup is not thanks to the 2024 in-season additions of Randy Arozarena and Victor Robles, and to some extent the emergence of Raley. Heading into this season, Polanco will not be relied on to be a top-of-the-order hitter. He in fact could find himself in the bottom-third of the lineup.

The impact on the Seattle Mariners

Will we see any other moves before the start of spring training? With Polanco at third and Moore seeing a lot of time at second, a glove-only infield type for the bench would not be a bad idea. Not exciting by any means, but those moves may be yet to come.

Big league bats that teams have been reluctant to trade during the offseason could be freed up as franchises see who they are and reevaluate their chances to grab a wild card spot as the season goes on. Those teams will likely be more interested in prospects in trade then than they are now, so deals that have not been available to the Mariners this winter should emerge – as should a player of their own.

When 21-year-old prospect Cole Young arrives to the majors, it will not be to platoon at second base. There will be ups and downs with the rookie, but also the potential for stability at his position and help at others with Moore freed up to play where needed.

The big question with the Polanco move: Is there improvement? Time will tell. For now, a roll of the dice. While the hope of many heading into the offseason was this was the winter where bounceback candidates and rolls of dice could be pushed aside in favor of one or two solid acquisitions, boosting an offense that – with the pitching the Mariners have – needs to just be good, not great, they will enter spring training with not one but three such players looking for bouncebacks in Polanco, Mitch Garver and Mitch Haniger.

At 31, Polanco is the youngest on that list and the owner of the most extensive offensive track record, so he might be the best bet for success out of the trio.

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

