Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners No. 1 prospect Colt Emerson provides closer look at who he is

Jan 29, 2025, 1:15 PM

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

Back when he was 12 years old, Seattle Mariners top prospect Colt Emerson traveled to Taiwan with USA Baseball to compete in the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-12 World Cup.

Mariners land most prospects on Pipeline’s Top 100

It was a world away for Emerson, who grew up on a 117-acre homestead in small-town Ohio. But looking back, it was a formative experience that exemplified the growth that stems from stepping outside of one’s comfort zone.

“It’s just being thrown into uncomfortable positions,” Emerson said on this week’s Mariners Hot Stove Show on Seattle Sports. “You’re either gonna sink or you’re gonna swim, and I chose to swim thankfully. But it’s just helped me become who I am today.

“I was taught from a young age like, you want to be the most well-rounded person you can be. You’ve got this life on earth one time, so why not become the most well-rounded you can be and strive for success?”

Emerson has already experienced plenty of success for his young age.

As a left-handed-hitting shortstop/third baseman, Emerson was drafted out of high school by the Mariners with the No. 22 overall pick in 2023. His full-season debut last year was disrupted by injuries, but he still showed plenty of promise with a smooth left-handed swing that can spray the ball to all fields.

Emerson slashed .263/.393/.376 in 70 games between Low-A Modesto and High-A Everett last year, while showcasing advanced plate discipline with nearly as many walks as strikeouts. He also batted .370 with nine doubles in 13 games in the Arizona Fall League.

He’s since shot up the prospect rankings, surging to No. 16 in Baseball America’s Top 100 and No. 20 in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100, both of which leads the Mariners farm system.

ESPN insider calls fast rise of Emerson an ‘extreme outlier’

“I’m a gap-to-gap guy who will hit it out occasionally, but (I’m) more a doubles-singles guy,” Emerson said. “Personally, if I went out there and I tried to hit like (power-hitting prospect) Lazaro Montes, it’s not going to work for me. He’s a beast. He hits home runs. Like, if I go out there and try to hit the ball like him, it’s never gonna work.

“So for me, I know who I am and I know pretty well what makes me good.”

The challenge for Emerson last year was dealing with injuries, as he missed a total of about two months due to an oblique injury and a fractured foot. But as difficult as it was to miss time, he said he grew from the adversity.

“As crazy as it is for me to say, I am glad that happened,” Emerson said. “It just gave me a perspective of baseball that’s like, this could be stripped away at any point and you just have to be grateful every single time you’re out there. … Sure, it made me upset that I wasn’t able to play baseball for two months or whatever it was.

“But just the perspective that it could be stripped away from you at any point, it’s helped me appreciate baseball even more. So I’m thankful for that.”

With the 2025 season just around the corner, Emerson said he’s excited to continue learning and growing while taking part in his first major league spring training.

“I want to come into spring training and just soak everything up, learn from the older guys and just do more listening than talking,” Emerson said. “… I’m just ready to soak it all in.”

Listen to the full conversation with Colt Emerson at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to The Hot Stove on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. leading up to the start of spring training.

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

• Petriello: How Seattle Mariners can address hitting in T-Mobile Park
• How new Seattle Mariners hitting coach Seitzer has grown with the game
• How top Seattle Mariners prospect rediscovered his game in Double-A
• Why Félix Hernández could see a big jump in HOF voting next year
• Salk: How Seattle Mariners can realistically finish their roster this offseason

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners general...

Zac Hereth

Mariners affiliate hires Triple-A’s first female lead broadcaster

Rylee Pay is set to be the new voice of the Tacoma Rainiers, replacing the longtime voice of the Seattle Mariners' minor league affiliate.

8 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Colt Emerson 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners No. 1 prospect Colt Emerson provides closer look at who he is

Seattle Mariners top prospect Colt Emerson explains how he gained added perspective from his first full pro season in 2024.

9 hours ago

Seattle Mariners T-Mobile Park Dylan Moore Texas Rangers...

Zac Hereth

Petriello: How Mariners can address hitting in T-Mobile Park

MLB.com's Mike Petriello discusses his in-depth article on the drastic affect the Seattle Mariners' home ballpark has on hitting.

11 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Astros Luis Castillo Houston...

Brent Stecker

The Seattle Mariners now have 2 pitchers named Luis Castillo

Seattle Mariners All-Star Luis Castillo won't be the only player with his own name at spring training after a reported signing.

1 day ago

New Seattle Mariners hitting coach Kevin Seitzer...

Zac Hereth

How new M’s hitting coach Seitzer has grown with the game

Kevin Seitzer, who joined the Seattle Mariners after years with Atlanta, has embraced the analytics-driven changes in MLB.

1 day ago

Houston Astros Alex Bregman...

Kristie Rieken

AL West Check-In: Bregman’s door to re-sign ‘cracked’ open, Astros GM says

The door to re-signing free agent Alex Bregman is “cracked” open for Houston, but keeping the third baseman with the Astros might still be a long shot, general manager Dana Brown said Saturday.

3 days ago

Mariners No. 1 prospect Colt Emerson provides closer look at who he is