SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners affiliate hires Triple-A’s first female lead broadcaster

Jan 29, 2025, 1:53 PM | Updated: 3:51 pm

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


The first female lead broadcaster in Triple-A will be on the call for the Seattle Mariners’ minor league affiliate in Tacoma this season.

Seattle Mariners No. 1 prospect Colt Emerson provides closer look at who he is

The Tacoma Rainiers announced Wednesday that Rylee Pay will be their new radio broadcaster. She was selected from a pool of over 250 applicants, according to a release on MiLB.com.

Pay is set to replace longtime team broadcaster Mike Curto, who announced his retirement in November after 26 years (25 seasons) with the Rainiers. Curto was the longest-tenured broadcaster in team history.

“Rylee had the right combination of experience and creativity and was the best fit for our culture and brand – two things that we took very seriously when determining the right fit,” team president Aaron Artman said. “From Bob Robertson to Mike Curto, there is a legacy here in Tacoma that is unique, and I look forward to Rylee adding to that legacy on the airwaves when we kick off the season on March 28.”

Pay was previously the play-by-play voice and a media relations assistant for the Portland Sea Dogs. The Sea Dogs – located in Portland, Maine – are the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Last season Pay was a part of the first female duo to broadcast a Red Sox game.

Pay, a UNLV graduate, also spent time as a broadcaster in the Cape Cod League.

“I’ve heard so many fantastic things about the culture of Tacoma and what baseball means to this city,” Pay said. “I really want to paint the picture of what is happening on the field and help bring the game to life for those fans that can’t attend. I look forward to meeting the people of Tacoma and immersing myself in this special community.”

Tacoma begins its season March 28 against the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers affiliate) at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. The Rainiers went 82-68 last season.

