The Seattle Mariners are taking another shot on veteran infielder Jorge Polanco, but there’s a bit of twist.

The Mariners and Polanco reached an agreement on a deal Thursday that will bring Polanco back to Seattle to play third base, Mariners insider Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports confirms. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported Polanco’s deal is for one year and $7 million base salary with a $750,000 buyout on a player/mutual option for 2026.

No Tweeting while driving but pulled over and can confirm. M’s plan on playing him at 3B. https://t.co/rIQcbdSZNl — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) January 31, 2025

The 31-year-old Polanco has spent most of his career at second base, and he made all 112 appearances in the field for the Mariners last season at the position. He played a career-high 15 games at third base with the Minnesota Twins in 2023 and has played in just 24 games at the hot corner during his 11-year career in the majors.

Polanco underwent knee surgery following the 2024 season to repair the patellar tendon in his left knee and expects to be ready for spring training, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported in October.

Seattle is looking for a bounce back season from Polanco after he hit a career-low .213 with a career-worst 29.2% strikeout rate in his lone season with the club in 2024. Over 118 games, he posted a .651 OPS and 92 wRC+ with 11 doubles, 16 home runs, 45 RBIs, four stolen bases, 46 walks and 137 strikeouts.

After last season, the Mariners paid a $750,000 buyout to decline Polanco’s $12 million option for 2025.

In 10 prior seasons with the Twins, Polanco carried a .269/.334/.446 slash line with 181 doubles, 20 triples, 112 home runs, 492 RBIs, 51 stolen bases, 305 walks and 641 strikeouts. He was an All-Star with Minnesota in 2019, hit a career-high 33 home runs in 2021 and produced a wRC+ of 111 or higher in five of his final six seasons with the Twins.

The reacquisition of Polanco provides Seattle with another option at perhaps the thinnest position on the roster. Other in-house options to play third base include utilityman Dylan Moore, infielder Leo Rivas and offseason additions Donovan Solano and Austin Shenton.

Drayer added that the position switch should be easier on Polanco, and allows Moore, who won the American League Gold Glove for the utility position in 2024, to primarily play his best position at second.

Getting a lot of questions about the Polanco to 3B move. It should be easier on his legs range-wise and also won’t have to turn the double play. Moves Moore to 2B -his best position- likely same for Bliss. — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) January 31, 2025

The Mariners originally acquired Polanco in their biggest move last offseason, trading reliever Justin Topa, starter Anthony DeSclafani, outfield prospect Gabriel Gonzalez and pitching prospect Darren Bowen to Minnesota for him.

