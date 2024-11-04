Cal Raleigh may be known as the “Big Dumper” to Seattle Mariners fans, but he has a new title to be referred to: Gold Glove winner.

And he’s not the only Mariner to earn that distinction for 2024.

Seattle’s fan-favorite backstop was announced as the recipient of the American League’s Gold Glove Award at catcher for 2024 on Sunday night, marking the first time he’d taken the honor in his second go-around as a finalist.

Also winning a Gold Glove for the first time is Dylan Moore, who takes the honors as as a utility player.

Raleigh and Moore are the first Mariners Gold Glove winners since 2020, and it marks the 13th time in team history that multiple Seattle players have won the award.

Seattle Mariners’ Gold Glove winners

Raleigh’s bat is no secret, as his 34 home runs this year led all MLB catchers. But his glove, arm, handling of Seattle’s pitching staff and sheer workload have all gone a bit more under the radar.

The Florida State product led the majors with 26 runners caught stealing and 1,122 innings caught this year. He also had an AL-best 13 framing runs and was tied for first with 16 runs saved. In the more traditional defensive categories, Raleigh made just six errors and had a .995 fielding percentage in his career-high 153 games in 2024.

Per Statcast, Raleigh had a plus-14 fielding run value that ranked in the 98th percentile of MLB players.

“I’m honored to have won my first Rawlings Gold Glove Award alongside such a talented group of athletes, especially DMo,” Raleigh said in a press release from the Mariners. “I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates and fans for always pushing me to be my best and for the unwavering support.”

Gold Glove Winner Cal Raleigh has a nice ring to it 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XVBmzmMaQy — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) November 4, 2024

The 27-year-old, switch-hitting Raleigh just capped his fourth MLB season, slashing .220/.312/.436 for a .748 OPS. His 34 homers and 100 RBIs both led the Mariners.

Moore, 30, appeared at six different positions during the 2024 season – 49 games at shortstop, 45 at third base, 36 at second base, 22 in left field, 11 at first base and one in center field. He made just five errors and had a .989 fielding over his career-high 135 games, and along with Houston’s Mauricio Dubón was one of just two players in the AL to man all four infield positions while playing in at least 135 games this year.

Moore’s 2.2 bWAR led AL players that played all four infield positions in 2024.

“I’m very honored to receive this prestigious award,” Moore said in the press release. “I couldn’t have done it without the mentorship of the legendary (Mariners infield coach) Perry ‘Bone’ Hill who has been a major part in my fielding development over the years. It means a lot to share this honor with Cal, and I want to thank the rest of my teammates, coaches and fans for their support each and every day.”

In his sixth MLB season, Moore slashed .201/.320/.367 for a .687 OPS with 10 home runs. He led the Mariners with 32 stolen bases, 23 doubles and four triples.

Among the other Gold Glove winners around the league was a familiar name to Mariners fans: first baseman Carlos Santana of the Minnesota Twins, who won the first Gold Glove of his career at the age of 38. Santana was a midseason pickup by the Mariners in 2022 and a key member of that team’s run to the postseason.

