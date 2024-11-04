Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Pair of Mariners win American League Gold Glove awards

Nov 3, 2024, 6:48 PM

Seattle Mariners Gold Glove Cal Raleigh...

Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners during a 2024 game against the LA Dodgers. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

Cal Raleigh may be known as the “Big Dumper” to Seattle Mariners fans, but he has a new title to be referred to: Gold Glove winner.

And he’s not the only Mariner to earn that distinction for 2024.

Roundtable of insiders looks at Mariners’ 2024, upcoming offseason

Seattle’s fan-favorite backstop was announced as the recipient of the American League’s Gold Glove Award at catcher for 2024 on Sunday night, marking the first time he’d taken the honor in his second go-around as a finalist.

Also winning a Gold Glove for the first time is Dylan Moore, who takes the honors as as a utility player.

Raleigh and Moore are the first Mariners Gold Glove winners since 2020, and it marks the 13th time in team history that multiple Seattle players have won the award.

Seattle Mariners’ Gold Glove winners

Raleigh’s bat is no secret, as his 34 home runs this year led all MLB catchers. But his glove, arm, handling of Seattle’s pitching staff and sheer workload have all gone a bit more under the radar.

Raleigh used someone else’s glove on way to Gold Glove

The Florida State product led the majors with 26 runners caught stealing and 1,122 innings caught this year. He also had an AL-best 13 framing runs and was tied for first with 16 runs saved. In the more traditional defensive categories, Raleigh made just six errors and had a .995 fielding percentage in his career-high 153 games in 2024.

Per Statcast, Raleigh had a plus-14 fielding run value that ranked in the 98th percentile of MLB players.

“I’m honored to have won my first Rawlings Gold Glove Award alongside such a talented group of athletes, especially DMo,” Raleigh said in a press release from the Mariners. “I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates and fans for always pushing me to be my best and for the unwavering support.”

The 27-year-old, switch-hitting Raleigh just capped his fourth MLB season, slashing .220/.312/.436 for a .748 OPS. His 34 homers and 100 RBIs both led the Mariners.

Moore, 30, appeared at six different positions during the 2024 season – 49 games at shortstop, 45 at third base, 36 at second base, 22 in left field, 11 at first base and one in center field. He made just five errors and had a .989 fielding over his career-high 135 games, and along with Houston’s Mauricio Dubón was one of just two players in the AL to man all four infield positions while playing in at least 135 games this year.

Moore’s 2.2 bWAR led AL players that played all four infield positions in 2024.

“I’m very honored to receive this prestigious award,” Moore said in the press release. “I couldn’t have done it without the mentorship of the legendary (Mariners infield coach) Perry ‘Bone’ Hill who has been a major part in my fielding development over the years. It means a lot to share this honor with Cal, and I want to thank the rest of my teammates, coaches and fans for their support each and every day.”

In his sixth MLB season, Moore slashed .201/.320/.367 for a .687 OPS with 10 home runs. He led the Mariners with 32 stolen bases, 23 doubles and four triples.

Among the other Gold Glove winners around the league was a familiar name to Mariners fans: first baseman Carlos Santana of the Minnesota Twins, who won the first Gold Glove of his career at the age of 38. Santana was a midseason pickup by the Mariners in 2022 and a key member of that team’s run to the postseason.

More on the Mariners

Lefko: Mariners snub reveals what’s wrong with Gold Glove process
Mariners decline option on second baseman Jorge Polanco
A Mariners division rival is first to strike in offseason with trade
Three hitters the Mariners should target this offseason
There’s one key piece Seattle Mariners miss in their bullpen

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Rain
High 55° | Low 40°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Gold Glove Cal Raleigh...

Brent Stecker

Pair of Mariners win American League Gold Glove awards

The Seattle Mariners have multiple AL Gold Glove awards for the 13th time in team history, and both are first-time winners.

3 hours ago

Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco...

Zac Hereth

Mariners decline option on second baseman Jorge Polanco

The Seattle Mariners are set to have a new opening day second baseman once again. Plus, another player elects free agency.

2 days ago

Jorge Soler trade...

The Associated Press

A Mariners division rival is first to strike in MLB offseason with trade

The Los Angeles Angels have acquired OF Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves in a trade for right-hander Griffin Canning a day after the World Series ended.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners offseason target Brandon Lowe...

Brent Stecker

Three hitters the Mariners should target this offseason

With the World Series wrapped up, the clock is now ticking for offseason to start for the Seattle Mariners and the rest of MLB.

4 days ago

Seattle Mariners Dan Wilson bullpen Austin Voth pitching change...

Zac Hereth

There’s one key piece the Mariners are missing in their bullpen

Former Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Charlie Furbush discussed his idea to complete the team's bullpen during an offseason roundtable.

5 days ago

Seattle Mariners Jorge Polanco...

Zac Hereth

Four insiders dive into what went wrong with Mariners’ offense

Seattle Sports' Shannon Drayer, Mike Salk, Bob Stelton and Charlie Furbush try to make sense of the Seattle Mariners' offensive struggles.

11 days ago

Pair of Mariners win American League Gold Glove awards