The Seattle Mariners continue to make minor moves ahead of spring training next month.

Mariners legend Ichiro makes history with Hall of Fame election

The latest addition is reliever Will Klein, who comes to the M’s from the Athletics in a Tuesday exchange for international slot money. To make room for Klein on the 40-man roster, Seattle designated Tyler Jay for assignment.

Klein, 25, made his MLB debut in 2024 with Kansas City. He appeared in five games with the Royals, then was dealt to the Athletics ahead of the MLB trade deadline last July as part of a package for pitcher Lucas Erceg. He finished the season with a 11.05 ERA (nine earned runs, 7 1/3 innings), seven strikeouts and six walks. In 38 Triple-A games last season, Klein posted a 3.77 ERA.

Per Statcast, Klein features a four-seam fastball that sits at 97 mph along with a curveball and slider, and his fastball velocity ranks in the 91st percentile of MLB pitchers.

The Athletics designated the right-handed Klein for assignment last Friday.

Klein was a fifth-round MLB Draft pick in 2020 out of Eastern Illinois by Kansas City, and he represented the Royals in the 2023 All-Star Futures Game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners added the 30-year-old Jay from the Milwaukee Brewers on a waiver claim on Jan. 9. For more on the left-handed reliever, click here.

Wilson: Mariners focused on consistency and doing ‘the little things’

Spring training will begin for the Mariners in Peoria, Ariz., when MLB pitchers and catchers report on Wednesday, Feb 12. Position players will report by Monday, Feb. 17, and Seattle will open Cactus League play on Friday, Feb. 21 against the San Diego Padres.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• How King Félix, other former Mariners did in 2025 Hall of Fame voting

• Drayer: Ichiro’s remarkable journey to baseball immortality

• Report: Mariners take flier on hard-throwing Japanese reliever

• Yorger Bautista highlights Mariners’ 12 international signings

• Seattle Mariners reacquire catcher in deal with Orioles

Follow @BrentStecker