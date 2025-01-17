The Seattle Mariners and flamethrowing Japanese reliever Shintaro Fujinami have agreed on a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, according to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi.

Fujinami is interesting depth piece for Seattle’s bullpen. The Sakai, Japan, native has a fastball that has reached 103 mph and the ability to generate swing and miss. However, he has struggled immensely with his command since joining MLB.

The 30-year-old Fujinami spent all of last season in the minor leagues in the New York Mets’ organization. In 33 games (29 in Triple-A), Fujinami went 1-2 with a 5.94 ERA over 36 1/3 innings. He struck out 44 batters and allowed opponents to hit just .130 with a .195 slugging percentage, but walked 33 batters.

Fujinami originally signed with the Athletics in 2023 and was traded midseason to the Baltimore Orioles. In 64 games (seven starts) during his debut season, he was 7-8 with two saves, a 7.18 ERA, 83 strikeouts and 45 walks over 72 innings. He record his first career save against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Fujinami’s 30.1% whiff rate in 2023 ranked in the 77th percentile, but his 12.6% walk rate was in the sixth percentile.

His five-pitch mix features a four-seam fastball, splitter, cutter, sweeper and slider.

Fujinami spent 10 seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization before joining MLB, earning All-Star nods in four straight seasons from 2013-16. Over 189 games (87 starts) in the NPB, he went 57-54 with a 3.41 ERA, 1,011 strikeouts and 459 walks over 994 1/3 innings.

He also was a member of Team Japan during the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

