SEATTLE MARINERS

How King Félix, other former Mariners did in 2025 Hall of Fame voting

Jan 21, 2025, 4:50 PM

Seattle Mariners Félix Hernández Fernando Rodney HOF baseball hall of fame...

Seattle Mariners pitchers Félix Hernández and Fernando Rodney hug after a 2014 game. (Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

(Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

Ichiro Suzuki is officially going into the Baseball Hall of Fame, but he wasn’t the only former Seattle Mariners player up for the class of 2025.

In fact, Ichiro was only one of two bona fide Mariners icons who fans can refer to by just one name who was up for election.

Mariners legend Ichiro makes history with Hall of Fame election

In addition to Ichiro, Félix Hernández was on the Hall of Fame ballot, as were a number of other former Mariners. We know Ichiro made the cut with 99.7% of the vote, but how did those other ex-Seattle players do?

With 394 ballots submitted, eligible players needed 296 votes to reach the 75% threshold required for Hall of Fame induction. And to stay on the ballot, they needed to receive a vote on at least 5%. Players can remain on the ballot for 10 years.

With that in mind, here’s how the former Mariners (besides Ichiro) did.

2025 Baseball Hall of Fame voting

Reached enough votes to remain on the ballot

• Alex Rodriguez: 146 votes, 37.1%
• Félix Hernández: 81 votes, 20.6%
• Omar Vizquel: 70 votes, 17.8%

Did not reach enough votes to remain on the ballot

• Adam Jones: 3 votes, 0.8%
• Fernando Rodney: 0 votes

Breaking it down

The big news, of course, is that King Félix will remain eligible for the vote in 2026, and likely until either he makes the cut or reaches the maximum 10 years. Expect his Hall of Fame bid to mirror that of another Mariners legend, Edgar Martinez, who needed all 10 years before enough voters finally came around on the case of the greatest designated hitter in the history of baseball.

Félix’s case will be quite interesting to watch, as Mariners insider Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports explained in a recent column, due to how the game’s view of starting pitching will change over the course of his candidacy.

Drayer: The fascinating Hall of Fame case of Félix Hernández

It’s sad to see Rodney not make it past one year on the ballot because he was a heck of a closer, especially during his two seasons with the Mariners, which included an All-Star campaign in 2024 where he led the league with 48 saves. Believe it or not, the 47-year-old right-hander is still pitching, having signed with the Hamilton Cardinals of the Intercounty Baseball League in November.

While Jones came up with the Mariners, he unfortunately is mainly a source of bad memories for Seattle fans. He was sent to the Baltimore Orioles as part of the package for noted non-Hall of Famer Erik Bedard and went on to a stellar career with four Gold Gloves, a Silver Slugger and five All-Star nods.

Rodriguez, who was on the ballot for a fourth year, made a small jump from 34.8% in 2024. Vizquel, who spent the first five years of his career with Seattle, saw just a 0.1% increase from the previous year in his eighth time on the ballot. Both Rodriguez and Vizquel have legitimate Hall of Fame cases when it comes to on-field performance, but off-field scandals have kept them from making serious runs at Cooperstown.

For the full 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame voting totals, click here.

