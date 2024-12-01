Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Inactives: Key special teams player active vs Jets

Dec 1, 2024, 9:00 AM

Seattle Seahawks Brady Russell Los Angeles Rams 2024...

Brady Russell of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during a game against the Rams on Nov. 3, 2024. (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

(Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

After missing the past two games with a foot injury, fourth-string tight end and key special teams player Brady Russell is active for the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 13 road matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Seahawks Injury Report: Metcalf, Lockett good to go vs Jets

Russell, a second-year former undrafted free agent out of Colorado, was listed as questionable on Friday. He was a full participant in Friday’s practice after being limited on Thursday. He has the fourth-most special teams snaps on the Seahawks this season, despite missing the past two games.

Seattle’s inactives for Sunday are defensive end Mike Morris, linebacker Trevis Gipson, cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, safety Jerrick Reed II, recently acquired safety AJ Finley, wide receiver Dareke Young and reserve quarterback Jaren Hall.

The Seahawks are mostly healthy for Sunday’s matchup, as Russell and Finley were the only players on their injury report this week who carried game status designations.

Wide receivers DK Metcalf (shoulder) and Tyler Lockett (knee) sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday with new injuries, but were both full participants in Friday’s practice.

Top tight end Noah Fant (groin) will return after missing the past three games with a groin injury. Wide receiver and kick returner Laviska Shenault Jr. (back) also will return after missing last week’s game with a back injury. Both were full participants in practice this week.

More Seattle Seahawks coverage

• O-line Shuffle: Seahawks rookie to start at RG, make NFL debut
• Deep Dive: How Seahawks’ surging defense found the ‘secret sauce’
• Stacy Rost’s 3 keys for Seattle Seahawks in road matchup vs Jets
• Evaluating the Seahawks’ best and worst picks from five recent drafts
• Seattle Seahawks Moves: Starting OL to IR; DB added from Chargers

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams pick-six New York Jets 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Watch: Seahawks DL Leonard Williams rumbles for 92-yard pick-six

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams intercepted a pass and returned it 92 yards for a touchdown against his former team.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Brady Russell Los Angeles Rams 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks Inactives: Key special teams player active vs Jets

After missing the past two games, key special teams player Brady Russell is active for the Seattle Seahawks' road matchup against the Jets.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Coby Bryant Beast Mode Marshawn Lynch...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks DB gets fine from NFL he knew was coming

Coby Bryant expected to be fined after the Seattle Seahawks safety paid an ode to Marshawn Lynch with his pick-six celebration last week.

18 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Jets Geno Smith...

Dennis Waszak Jr.

Seahawks’ Geno Smith to face Jets for 1st time at MetLife Stadium

On Sunday, Geno Smith will face the franchise that drafted him for the second time as an opposing starter with the Seattle Seahawks — and first at MetLife Stadium, his first NFL home.

20 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Sataoa Laumea Utah Utes Oregon Ducks 2023 game...

Cameron Van Til

O-line Shuffle: Seahawks rookie to start, make NFL debut

Seattle Seahawks rookie sixth-round pick Sataoa Laumea is slated to make his first career start in the wake of Anthony Bradford's injury.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf looks on Arizona Cardinals 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks Injury Report: Metcalf, Lockett good to go vs Jets

Seattle Seahawks wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett won't carry injury designations into Sunday's road matchup against the Jets.

2 days ago

Seahawks Inactives: Key special teams player active vs Jets