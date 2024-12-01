After missing the past two games with a foot injury, fourth-string tight end and key special teams player Brady Russell is active for the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 13 road matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Russell, a second-year former undrafted free agent out of Colorado, was listed as questionable on Friday. He was a full participant in Friday’s practice after being limited on Thursday. He has the fourth-most special teams snaps on the Seahawks this season, despite missing the past two games.

Seattle’s inactives for Sunday are defensive end Mike Morris, linebacker Trevis Gipson, cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, safety Jerrick Reed II, recently acquired safety AJ Finley, wide receiver Dareke Young and reserve quarterback Jaren Hall.

The Seahawks are mostly healthy for Sunday’s matchup, as Russell and Finley were the only players on their injury report this week who carried game status designations.

Wide receivers DK Metcalf (shoulder) and Tyler Lockett (knee) sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday with new injuries, but were both full participants in Friday’s practice.

Top tight end Noah Fant (groin) will return after missing the past three games with a groin injury. Wide receiver and kick returner Laviska Shenault Jr. (back) also will return after missing last week’s game with a back injury. Both were full participants in practice this week.

