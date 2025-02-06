The Seattle Seahawks offseason is about to heat up and the NFL Draft isn’t far behind, which means it time for one of our favorite annual traditions: the return of The John Schneider Show.

For the third straight year, the Seahawks’ president of football operations and longtime general manager will join Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob at 4 p.m. each Thursday to share his insight during one of the busiest times in the NFL calendar.

The first John Schneider Show of 2025 will be Thursday, Feb. 13, live from Seahawks headquarters in Renton, Wash.

There will be several ways to take in the show each week, including:

• Live on Seattle Sports 710 AM and the Seattle Sports app

• Live on the video stream on SeattleSports.com and the Seattle Sports app

• On demand as a podcast on SeattleSports.com, the Seattle Sports app or wherever you find podcasts

• On demand as a video on SeattleSports.com and the Seattle Sports YouTube channel

We will also have plenty of articles breaking down what Schneider had to say each week here on SeattleSports.com.

A new edition of The John Schneider Show will air each Thursday from Feb. 13 to April 24 leading up to the NFL Draft – and yes, that includes the day of the first round of the draft.

The John Schneider Show features the Seahawks GM sitting down at team HQ for a full half-hour segment with hosts Bob Stelton and former NFL linebacker Dave Wyman, discussing the state of his team, the draft process, and all of the moves the Hawks make in NFL free agency, which will begin in the middle of the run of the show on March 12.

Schneider has been Seahawks general manager since 2010. In his 15 years as Seahawks GM, he has helped guide Seattle to 10 playoff appearances, five NFC West titles, two NFC Championships and the franchise’s lone Super Bowl championship. He also took on the title of president of football operations in 2024.

