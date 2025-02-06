Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seattle Sports’ John Schneider Show with Seahawks GM returns

Feb 6, 2025, 4:00 PM

Seattle Seahawks John Schneider Show GM...

John Schneider, general manager of the Seattle Seahawks, on Feb. 1, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

SeattleSports.com Staff's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

The Seattle Seahawks offseason is about to heat up and the NFL Draft isn’t far behind, which means it time for one of our favorite annual traditions: the return of The John Schneider Show.

For the third straight year, the Seahawks’ president of football operations and longtime general manager will join Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob at 4 p.m. each Thursday to share his insight during one of the busiest times in the NFL calendar.

The first John Schneider Show of 2025 will be Thursday, Feb. 13, live from Seahawks headquarters in Renton, Wash.

There will be several ways to take in the show each week, including:

• Live on Seattle Sports 710 AM and the Seattle Sports app

• Live on the video stream on SeattleSports.com and the Seattle Sports app

• On demand as a podcast on SeattleSports.com, the Seattle Sports app or wherever you find podcasts

• On demand as a video on SeattleSports.com and the Seattle Sports YouTube channel

We will also have plenty of articles breaking down what Schneider had to say each week here on SeattleSports.com.

A new edition of The John Schneider Show will air each Thursday from Feb. 13 to April 24 leading up to the NFL Draft – and yes, that includes the day of the first round of the draft.

The John Schneider Show features the Seahawks GM sitting down at team HQ for a full half-hour segment with hosts Bob Stelton and former NFL linebacker Dave Wyman, discussing the state of his team, the draft process, and all of the moves the Hawks make in NFL free agency, which will begin in the middle of the run of the show on March 12.

Schneider has been Seahawks general manager since 2010. In his 15 years as Seahawks GM, he has helped guide Seattle to 10 playoff appearances, five NFC West titles, two NFC Championships and the franchise’s lone Super Bowl championship. He also took on the title of president of football operations in 2024.

Seattle Seahawks news and analysis

Insider: Why Seahawks could take rising QB in first round
Report: Seahawks restructure Leonard Williams’ contract
Why Texas QB Quinn Ewers could make sense for Seahawks in draft
Seahawks Draft Target: What Brock Huard hears about Alabama guard
Which Seattle Seahawks from ’22 draft will receive extensions?

Wyman & Bob

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Mike Holmgren...

The Associated Press

Former Seahawks coach Holmgren falls short of Hall of Fame

The longtime Seattle Seahawks leader was one of many who didn't make the cut in the smallest induction class in 20 years.

11 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks John Schneider Show GM...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Seattle Sports’ John Schneider Show with Seahawks GM returns

The John Schneider Show returns with the longtime Seattle Seahawks GM returns to the Seattle Sports airwaves on Feb. 13.

15 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Jaxson Dart Ole Miss...

Zac Hereth

Insider: Why Seahawks could take rising QB in first round

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah a standout SEC quarterback could be a viable option for the Seattle Seahawks.

18 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Washington Commanders Bobby Wagner 2024...

Cameron Van Til

How last offseason’s Seahawks departures fared in 2024

How did the Seattle Seahawks' offseason departures from last year end up performing with their new teams in 2024? Here's a look.

19 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks DL Leonard Williams...

Cameron Van Til

Report: Seahawks restructure Leonard Williams’ contract

The Seattle Seahawks cleared a large chunk of salary cap space by restructuring star defensive lineman Leonard Williams' contract, according to a report.

21 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith trade Raiders Pete Carroll...

Brent Stecker

Would Carroll’s OC want Raiders to trade Seahawks for Geno?

Now that Pete Carroll has hired Chip Kelly as his Raiders OC, Brock Huard discusses if that makes a Seattle Seahawks trade of QB Geno Smith more likely.

2 days ago

Seattle Sports’ John Schneider Show with Seahawks GM returns