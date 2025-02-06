The Seattle Seahawks entered the offseason with one of the worst salary-cap situations in the league.

They reportedly have taken a big first step toward remedying that.

Which Seahawks from ’22 draft class will receive extensions?

The Seahawks restructured star defensive lineman Leonard Williams’ contract to free up roughly $14 million in cap space, according to a report from Over The Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald on Thursday morning. They reportedly converted $18.745 million of Williams’ salary to a bonus and added two void years to the end of the three-year, $64.5 million contract he signed last March, per Fitzgerald.

The restructure reportedly drops Williams’ 2025 cap number from $29.1 million to $14.06 million. It increases his 2026 cap number from $24.95 million to approximately $29.636 million.

After the move, the Seahawks are now projected to be roughly $13.463 million over the cap in 2025, according to OTC. That’s still the third-highest mark in the league, but it’s a big drop from where they previously were at approximately $27.5 million over the cap.

Williams, who initially was acquired by Seattle in an October 2023 trade with the New York Giants, is coming off a monster first full season in the Pacific Northwest.

The 10th-year NFL veteran racked up 11 sacks, which made him the first Seahawks player to reach double-digit sacks since Frank Clark and Jarran Reed both achieved the feat in 2018. Williams also had 16 tackles for loss, which tied for the second-most in franchise history. He led all NFL interior linemen in both sacks and tackles for loss, while finishing in the top 10 of both categories overall.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Williams also had three pass deflections and a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown, which was the longest pick-six by a player of 300-plus pounds in NFL history.

Williams was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month after a season-ending tear that included a league-high-tying six sacks and nine tackles for loss over six games combined in December and January.

