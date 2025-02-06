Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Report: Seahawks restructure Leonard Williams’ contract

Feb 6, 2025, 9:36 AM

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks entered the offseason with one of the worst salary-cap situations in the league.

They reportedly have taken a big first step toward remedying that.

Which Seahawks from ’22 draft class will receive extensions?

The Seahawks restructured star defensive lineman Leonard Williams’ contract to free up roughly $14 million in cap space, according to a report from Over The Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald on Thursday morning. They reportedly converted $18.745 million of Williams’ salary to a bonus and added two void years to the end of the three-year, $64.5 million contract he signed last March, per Fitzgerald.

The restructure reportedly drops Williams’ 2025 cap number from $29.1 million to $14.06 million. It increases his 2026 cap number from $24.95 million to approximately $29.636 million.

After the move, the Seahawks are now projected to be roughly $13.463 million over the cap in 2025, according to OTC. That’s still the third-highest mark in the league, but it’s a big drop from where they previously were at approximately $27.5 million over the cap.

Williams, who initially was acquired by Seattle in an October 2023 trade with the New York Giants, is coming off a monster first full season in the Pacific Northwest.

The 10th-year NFL veteran racked up 11 sacks, which made him the first Seahawks player to reach double-digit sacks since Frank Clark and Jarran Reed both achieved the feat in 2018. Williams also had 16 tackles for loss, which tied for the second-most in franchise history. He led all NFL interior linemen in both sacks and tackles for loss, while finishing in the top 10 of both categories overall.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Williams also had three pass deflections and a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown, which was the longest pick-six by a player of 300-plus pounds in NFL history.

Williams was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month after a season-ending tear that included a league-high-tying six sacks and nine tackles for loss over six games combined in December and January.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Huard: How 2025 free agent market benefits Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks Draft Target: What Brock is hearing about Alabama guard
Is there another DK-like receiver for Seattle Seahawks in the draft?
• Rost: Why the Seattle Seahawks should know not to trade for Myles Garrett
• By The Numbers: How far are Seattle Seahawks from Chiefs and Eagles?

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Jaxson Dart Ole Miss...

Zac Hereth

Insider: Why Seahawks could take rising QB in first round

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah a standout SEC quarterback could be a viable option for the Seattle Seahawks.

9 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks Washington Commanders Bobby Wagner 2024...

Cameron Van Til

How last offseason’s Seahawks departures fared in 2024

How did the Seattle Seahawks' offseason departures from last year end up performing with their new teams in 2024? Here's a look.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks DL Leonard Williams...

Cameron Van Til

Report: Seahawks restructure Leonard Williams’ contract

The Seattle Seahawks cleared a large chunk of salary cap space by restructuring star defensive lineman Leonard Williams' contract, according to a report.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith trade Raiders Pete Carroll...

Brent Stecker

Would Carroll’s OC want Raiders to trade Seahawks for Geno?

Now that Pete Carroll has hired Chip Kelly as his Raiders OC, Brock Huard discusses if that makes a Seattle Seahawks trade of QB Geno Smith more likely.

19 hours ago

NFL 18 games NFLPA...

Rob Maaddi

NFLPA boss: ‘No one wants to play an 18th game’ in NFL season

NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell pushed back on an 18-game NFL regular season even though NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has openly talked about it as if it’s inevitable.

20 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon Los Angeles Rams Demarcus Robinson 2024...

The Associated Press

NFC West Check-In: Los Angeles Rams to play Australia game in ’26

The NFL is expanding its international footprint to Australia with the league announcing Wednesday the Los Angeles Rams will host a 2026 game in Melbourne.

23 hours ago

Report: Seahawks restructure Leonard Williams’ contract