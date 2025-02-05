Those who have sifted through various mock drafts searching for just who the Seattle Seahawks might take at No. 18 overall are probably pretty familiar with the name Tyler Booker by now.

The Alabama product is thought of as one of the top interior offensive lineman in the 2025 draft class and has been projected to go to the Seahawks by numerous draft prognosticators.

With Booker’s name commonly linked to the Seahawks, former NFL quarterback Brock Huard decided to do a little digging and see if the 6-foot-5, 325-pound Alabama standout is worthy of going as high as No. 18 in the draft.

“This comes from a coach down there in Alabama,” Huard said. “‘Booker’s the real deal. Unreal leader, tough and plays through anything.’ And the part that I love (is) the very last little sentiment here: ‘holds others accountable and is a baller.'”

Booker made his first career start in the Sugar Bowl as a true freshman and was a two-year starter for the Crimson Tide at left guard, a position the Seahawks will likely need to fill with veteran Laken Tomlinson set to his free agency. Booker also made one start at left tackle in 2024.

The New Haven, Conn., native earned first- and second-team All-America selections from various publications this past season as a junior, as well as first-team All-SEC honors. Booker also was a first-team All-SEC pick as a sophomore.

ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper ranks Booker as the No. 23 prospect on his Big Board and as the No. 1 guard prospect.

NFL.com gives the Alabama product a 6.33 prospect grade and lists him as an eventual plus starter. Size, power and football IQ are among the strengths listed in Booker’s scouting profile. Quickness is thought to be one of his weaknesses.

Booker, who earned his degree in just three years at Alabama, elected to play in the Crimson Tide’s bowl game against Michigan despite already being a potential first-round pick. He called the decision a “no-brainer.”

“With everything I’ve poured into this team and everything that this team has poured into me, it would be very hypocritical of me not to play,” Booker said in December. “It’s just a love that I have for this place and a love that I have for the game of football.”

That mentality is part of what makes Booker an appealing prospect to Huard.

“That is a top-20 guard. That might be a top-15 guard,” Huard said. “That might be a guard that isn’t there (when the Seahawks pick at No. 17) unfortunately when it’s all said and done, because those don’t grow on trees. Linemen that hold other people accountable to play through all the injuries, that love being an offensive lineman and, oh by the way, have all the physical goods and traits – not easy to come by.”

