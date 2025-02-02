Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Charles London is expected to take the same position with the New York Jets under recently hired head coach Aaron Glenn, according to a social media post from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

London, 49, spent the 2024 season in Seattle after being hired to head coach Mike Macdonald’s coaching staff last February. London has 15 years of NFL coaching experience in a variety of roles for a handful of different teams. Prior to his stint with the Seahawks, he was the Tennessee Titans’ QB coach/pass game coordinator in 2023 and the Atlanta Falcons’ QB coach in 2021 and 2022.

The news comes one week after Seattle hired Klint Kubiak as its new offensive coordinator.

The news also follows a report last Wednesday from ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, who wrote on social media that the Seahawks requested and were granted permission to interview New Orleans Saints QB coach Andrew Janocko.

Kubiak and Janocko have spent four seasons working together in the NFL. Janocko was the QB coach for each of Kubiak’s previous two OC stints with the Saints in 2024 and the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. The two also spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons together on the Vikings’ staff.

The offensive coaching staff changes come after an underwhelming 2024 campaign for the Seahawks’ offense, which resulted in Ryan Grubb being let go last month after one season as Seattle’s OC.

