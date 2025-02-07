The Seattle Seahawks already had a chance of playing overseas next season, but a new announcement means the likelihood has doubled.

When could we see a Seattle Seahawks extension with Geno Smith?

The NFL announced Friday that the Pittsburgh Steelers are the designated host for the league’s first regular season game in Dublin, Ireland. The Steelers are one of nine road opponents for the Seahawks in 2025.

Another of Seattle’s road foes, the Jacksonville Jaguars, are one of three teams hosting games in London, England. The Jaguars, who have played more games in England than any other NFL team, will play at Wembley Stadium against an as yet unnamed opponent.

The 2025 NFL schedule will be released this spring. An exact date has yet to be announced. Last year’s schedule was unveiled May 15.

Additionally, the Seahawks have a chance to play in Melbourne, Australia, in 2026. The NFC West-rival Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday were named as the host for the league’s first-ever game in the country. The NFL hasn’t released matchups for 2026, but we know the Rams will host the Seahawks at some point since they play in the same division.

The Seahawks have played in just two international games since the NFL hosted its first international regular season in 2005 (the series officially launched in 2007). Seattle played the Raiders in London during the 2018 season and the Buccaneers in the first game in Munich, Germany during 2022. The Seahawks went 1-1 in those matchups.

The league hosts at least four overseas games each season. Teams with nine home games, which rotates by conference each year in the 17-game regular season, are the only ones eligible to host.

In 2021, the league passed a rule that every team must be the “home” team for an international game at least once every eight years. The Seahawks have yet to host an international game.

The NFL is set to host six regular seasons games overseas in 2025. The Cleveland Browns (London), New York Jets (London), Miami Dolphins (Madrid, Spain) and the Indianapolis Colts (Berlin, Germany) are the other four teams hosting matchups.

The Seahawks play the Colts next season, but it will be a home game at Lumen Field.

The 2025 regular season begins Sept. 4.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Brock Huard makes prediction for Seattle Seahawks’ defense in 2025

• Seattle Sports’ John Schneider Show with Seahawks GM returns

• Insider: Why Seahawks could take rising QB in first round

• Former Seahawks coach Holmgren falls short of Hall of Fame

• How last offseason’s Seattle Seahawks departures fared in 2024

Follow @ZacHereth