Last offseason marked the dawning of a new era for the Seattle Seahawks under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald.

It also featured a fairly significant roster overhaul. Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams and Will Dissly were each released as salary-cap casualties, Bobby Wagner wasn’t re-signed, and a slew of other players ultimately signed elsewhere in free agency.

How did Seattle’s offseason departures from last year end up faring with their new teams in 2024? Here’s a look.

• LB Bobby Wagner: Wagner signed a one-year, $6.5 million contract with the Commanders last March, which reunited him with former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who is now Washington’s head coach. It couldn’t have gone much better for the 34-year-old Wagner, who started all 17 regular-season games and all three playoff games during the Commanders’ run to the NFC championship game. The six-time All-Pro recorded 132 tackles, two sacks, 10 tackles for loss, four pass breakups and a forced fumble. He received a Pro Bowl nod for the 10th time in his decorated 13-year career.

• LB Jordyn Brooks: Brooks, a 2020 first-round pick by the Seahawks, inked a three-year, $26.25 million deal with the Dolphins. He started all 17 games for Miami and finished with 143 tackles, which ranked 10th in the NFL. He also had three sacks, 11 tackles for loss and six pass breakups.

• S Quandre Diggs: Diggs, who was a three-time Pro Bowler during his four-plus seasons with Seattle, was released by the Seahawks last March as a salary-cap casualty. The 10-year veteran landed in Tennessee, where he signed a one-year, $3 million deal. He made eight starts for the Titans and recorded 42 tackles before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

• S Jamal Adams: The polarizing Adams was released by the Seahawks last March after four injury-plagued seasons in the Pacific Northwest. He initially reunited with Diggs in Tennessee, but appeared in just three games with the Titans before he landed on injured reserve with a hip injury. He requested his release by Tennessee, which was granted, and then signed onto Detroit’s practice squad and was elevated for a pair of games. Adams totaled seven tackles in the five games he played, but didn’t register any other stats.

• TE Will Dissly: After spending his first six seasons with the Seahawks, Dissly was another salary-cap casualty who was released by Seattle last March. The UW Huskies product signed a three-year, $14 million deal with the Chargers and had the most productive season of his career, totaling 50 catches for 481 yards and two touchdowns.

• TE Colby Parkinson: A 2020 Seahawks draft pick, Parkinson also landed in Southern California, inking a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Rams. He recorded 30 catches for 294 yards and one TD.

• QB Drew Lock: The backup to Geno Smith in 2022 and 2023, Lock signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Giants. He went 1-4 in five starts for New York, which endured a miserable 3-14 season. He completed 59.1% of his passes for 1,071 yards, six TDs and five interceptions.

• G Damien Lewis: A 2020 Seahawks draft pick who started 61 games for Seattle, Lewis departed for a four-year, $53 million deal with the Panthers. He started 16 games at left guard for Carolina and ranked 12th out of 77 guards in Pro Football Focus grading. Seattle’s highest-graded guard was veteran Laken Tomlinson at No. 44.

• C Evan Brown: After spending the 2023 season as Seattle’s starting center, Brown inked a one-year, $2.35 million contract with the Cardinals and moved back to guard – the position he played with the Lions in 2022. Brown fared well, starting all 17 games at left guard for Arizona and ranking 30th out of 77 guards in PFF grading.

• CB Michael Jackson: Seattle traded Jackson, who made 21 starts over his three seasons with the Seahawks, to the Panthers last August in exchange for rookie linebacker Michael Barrett. He started all 17 games for Carolina and came up with two interceptions and 17 pass breakups – the latter of which was tied for third-most in the league. However, he also was credited with allowing 845 receiving yards, which were the fourth-most in the league.

• OLB Darrell Taylor: The second-round pick by Seattle in 2020 was traded to the Bears last August in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. Taylor registered three sacks, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups in 16 games for Chicago. His three sacks were a career low. During his up-and-down three seasons in Seattle, he totaled 21.5 sacks but struggled in run defense.

• RB DeeJay Dallas: A 2020 Seahawks draft pick, Dallas signed a three-year, $8.25 million contract with the Cardinals. He played sparingly at running back, logging just nine carries for 49 yards, but he was Arizona’s top kick returner and had a 96-yard kick return TD in the season opener. It was one of just seven kick return TDs this past season under the NFL’s new kickoff rules.

• LB Devin Bush Jr.: After playing mostly a reserve role with Seattle in 2023, Bush signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Browns. He recorded one sack, eight tackles for loss and three pass breakups in 16 games for Cleveland.

• DL Mario Edwards Jr.: Another player who spent the 2023 season mostly in a reserve role for Seattle, Edwards inked a one-year, $1.65 million contract with the Texans. He recorded three sacks, three tackles for loss and two pass breakups in 13 games for Houston.

• OT Jake Curhan: After making nine starts at right tackle over three seasons with the Seahawks, Curhan signed with the Bears on a one-year, $1.05 million deal. He made two starts at left guard for Chicago.

