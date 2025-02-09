Caple: 7 UW Huskies injuries worth monitoring

The UW Huskies’ 2025 ceiling will be determined, to no small degree, by the development and playmaking ability of quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and the improvement of the Huskies’ offensive line.

UW’s fortunes also will depend upon the rehabilitation of several players who missed some or all of last season due to injuries.

Huskies coach Jedd Fisch met with reporters recently to give an overview of where the program stands as it navigates the 2025 calendar. That assessment included some comments on players recovering from injury — some of whom should be available this spring, some who the Huskies hope can practice this summer, and one who might have to wait a bit longer.

Here are seven key players whose injury situations are worth monitoring.

EDGE Zach Durfee

His 11 sacks at Division II Sioux Falls in 2022 put Durfee on the map, and he made the first 2.5 sacks of his FBS career in the same game last season, against Eastern Michigan. In the same game, though, Durfee injured the big toe on his left foot, and three weeks later at Rutgers, he did the same thing on his right foot. Durfee wound up playing in six games but was obviously limited by injury. When he’s healthy, coaches see Durfee as perhaps the team’s top pass rusher. Multiple coaching staffs have raved about his athleticism and weight-room achievements. But Durfee’s only goal for this year, he said, is to get healthy and stay on the field. He’ll be limited this spring as he recovers from surgery.

DL Jayvon Parker

Just as he was emerging as perhaps UW’s top defensive lineman, Parker tore his Achilles in the Huskies’ loss at Rutgers. Fisch said he’s hopeful Parker, now a fourth-year junior, will be cleared by Aug. 1 for the start of training camp. The Huskies added a pair of interior linemen — Utah’s Simote Pepa and Western Michigan’s Anterio Thompson — via the transfer portal, but could really use a bounce-back season from Parker to help shore up their run defense. The same could be said of Jayvon’s twin brother, Armon, who also is recovering from a season-ending injury and has yet to appear in a college game.

TE Quentin Moore

Last year was supposed to be Moore’s breakout season. For the first time, he spent all offseason as the clear No. 1 tight end, and Fisch’s offense would have featured Moore both as a pass-catcher and as a blocker. Just 22 snaps into his sixth-year senior season, though, Moore caught a pass for a 14-yard gain but took a hard hit to his left knee from a Weber State player who had (illegally) entered the game from the sideline. Fisch at first suggested Moore might not miss more than a few weeks, but the sprained MCL wound up keeping him out for the entire season. Moore probably could have received a medical waiver to get the year back, but the NCAA’s one-time waiver for ex-JUCO players made it a sure thing Moore could play another college season. The Huskies have more depth behind him this time, but Moore still should be a valuable piece of UW’s offense. Tight ends coach Jordan Paopao seemed to indicate Moore should be available for spring practices.

OL Geirean Hatchett

After transferring from Washington to Oklahoma, Hatchett won a starting job on the Sooners’ offensive line but sustained a biceps injury in the 2024 opener; he had season-ending surgery the following week. Fisch said he’s “hopeful” that Hatchett will be able to participate this spring, though it’s unclear to what degree. Once healthy, Hatchett, a sixth-year senior, will be a favorite to win a starting guard job, with his younger brother, Landen, taking over as the starting center. Geirean, originally a four-star signee in the 2020 class, appeared in 16 games on offense for UW from 2022-23 with four starts.

EDGE Russell Davis II

An injury wiped out most of Davis’ 2024 season, though he returned to make three sacks — and force and recover a fumble — in UW’s bowl-eligibility-clinching win over UCLA. A practice injury the following week, though, ended Davis’ season. Fisch said in early December that Davis, an Arizona transfer, would miss “about three months,” which suggests he could return in time for spring practices. UCLA’s O-line wasn’t exactly a juggernaut last season, but Davis’ three-sack explosion was the most impressive feat of the season by a UW pass rusher.

WR Kevin Green Jr.

Though senior Giles Jackson was a sure starter in the slot for UW last season, Green, a transfer from Arizona, seemed in line for some role behind him, considering the plays he made throughout training camp. A lower-leg injury sustained during UW’s final scrimmage, though, wound up sidelining Green for the entire season. Assuming good health, Green should have every chance to secure a starting job this year. Receivers coach Kevin Cummings, who recruited Green out of Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany, talks about him as one of the leaders in the receiver room, along with returning star Denzel Boston. A fourth-year junior, Green doesn’t bring a wealth of college experience — he appeared in 11 games for Arizona in 2023 and caught eight passes for 97 yards — but still stands out as a veteran in an otherwise young group of receivers.

LB Jacob Manu

Maybe Manu’s timeline isn’t as much of a concern, considering the Huskies added two other veteran linebackers via the transfer portal, but he could be a key contributor at some point. Manu, a first-team All-Pac-12 selection at Arizona in 2023, tore his ACL in October and later transferred to UW. He said he’s hopeful to return by the middle of training camp, which obviously would make it difficult to be ready for the start of the season. Manu has a redshirt year available, though, and it’s possible he could get healthy in time to at least play in four games while retaining a year of eligibility. Every bit helps for a linebacker group replacing three seniors, a freshman transfer and position coach Robert Bala.

