UW Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch has a rooting interest in Super Bowl LIX.

Long before Fisch was the leader of the Huskies, he was college roommates and fraternity brothers with Philadelphia Eagles general manger Howie Roseman at the University of Florida. The former Gators still stay in touch regularly, as Fisch shared Monday during a conversation with Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk.

“He’s one of my best friends and (I) talk to him very, very regularly throughout the season, throughout the offseason,” Fisch said. “Never worked with him. A couple times almost. But he’s just really, really good at what he does and he has started from the ground up, man.”

In their college days, Fisch and Roseman were each aspiring to the type of roles they have since reached. It’s a reality now, but back then those dreams were fuel to the fire for friendly ribbing between the two.

“I would make a million comments about what I was going to do,” Fisch said. “I’m going to go work for (former Florida head coach) Steve Spurrier, and then I’m going to go coach in the NFL, and then I’m going to go be a head coach in college football and … one day be a head coach in the NFL. And there was no one that could rip me more and laugh at me more than Howie would. … We were both very fortunate that our dreams became reality.”

Former UW quarterback Brock Huard took something away from those comments in relation to Fisch’s future with the Huskies, which he explained during his Blue 88 segment Tuesday.

Fisch’s future

When Fisch was hired to replace Kalen DeBoer last January, there was quite a bit of speculation as to just how long he would stay in the Pacific Northwest. He was coming from Arizona, where he had been head coach for three years, and he hadn’t stayed in one location for more than four seasons during his coaching career, which included stints of three years or fewer at each destination he’s coached at since 2008. From 2008-20, Fisch had coached for nine different teams between the college and NFL ranks.

A prevailing theory was that Fisch would eventually leave to be the head coach at Florida when the job opened up. And before the Gators snapped a run of three straight losing campaigns this past season, it seemed as if that job could be open as soon as this offseason.

But Huard isn’t very worried about Fisch leaving to coach another college program. He feels that if Fisch were to leave, it would be to check off the final box of the aspirations he would share with Roseman in college.

“The concern for Jedd Fisch if he has success – and that would be a great thing with (quarterback) Demond Williams if they are a Big Ten contender and get to the playoff and everything else,” Huard said. “… But the concern – and he even kind of let this slip out yesterday talking about him and Howie Roseman – is being an NFL head coach. I think that will be the next path for Jedd Fisch.”

