UW Huskies announce their new offensive coordinator

It did not take long for the UW Huskies to announce their next offensive coordinator.

On the same morning when news broke that OC and offensive line coach Brennan Carroll was leaving Washington to join his father Pete Carroll’s Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff, the Huskies announced replacements for both positions at a press conference.

After losing a Belichick, UW Huskies also lose their Carroll

As relayed by UW Huskies insider Christian Caple of On Montlake, head coach Jedd Fisch said Jimmie Dougherty has been promoted to the OC position after spending the 2024 season as UW’s passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and Michael Switzer is the new offensive line coach, receiving a promotion from assistant O-line coach.

The 46-year-old Dougherty is in his second tenure on the Washington coaching staff. He previously was the Huskies’ passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2009-12 under Steve Sarkisian.

Dougherty followed Fisch to UW last year after spending three years as his passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arizona (2021-23). He also spent four years as UCLA’s wide receivers coach (2017-20), and has been an assistant at Michigan (2016), San Jose State (2013-15), San Diego (2004-08) and Illinois Weslyan (2002-03).

Dougherty was a quarterback in college at Missouri from 1997 to 2001.

Former Seahawks, UW OC Ryan Grubb rejoining DeBoer at Bama

Switzer also came with Fisch from Arizona to Washington last year. He was a senior offensive analyst with the Wildcats, and previously was on the coaching staffs at Eastern Michigan, Michigan and Indiana State, the latter of which was as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Switzer was a four-year starter on the Ball State offensive line as a college player and spent time in 2011 with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.

More on UW Huskies football

• Depth Chart Projection: Familiar faces highlight UW offense

• Depth Chart Projection: Early thoughts on Huskies’ new-look defense

• Report: Penn State wide receiver transfers to Washington

• Report: UW Huskies land transfer portal’s top-ranked cornerback

• Huard: The big selling point Jedd Fisch has for UW Huskies recruits

Follow @BrentStecker