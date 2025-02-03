Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

UW Huskies announce their new offensive coordinator

Feb 3, 2025, 12:07 PM | Updated: 2:01 pm

UW Huskies...

A general view of UW Huskies helmets before a game against Colorado on Nov. 19, 2022. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

It did not take long for the UW Huskies to announce their next offensive coordinator.

On the same morning when news broke that OC and offensive line coach Brennan Carroll was leaving Washington to join his father Pete Carroll’s Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff, the Huskies announced replacements for both positions at a press conference.

After losing a Belichick, UW Huskies also lose their Carroll

As relayed by UW Huskies insider Christian Caple of On Montlake, head coach Jedd Fisch said Jimmie Dougherty has been promoted to the OC position after spending the 2024 season as UW’s passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and Michael Switzer is the new offensive line coach, receiving a promotion from assistant O-line coach.

The 46-year-old Dougherty is in his second tenure on the Washington coaching staff. He previously was the Huskies’ passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2009-12 under Steve Sarkisian.

Dougherty followed Fisch to UW last year after spending three years as his passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arizona (2021-23). He also spent four years as UCLA’s wide receivers coach (2017-20), and has been an assistant at Michigan (2016), San Jose State (2013-15), San Diego (2004-08) and Illinois Weslyan (2002-03).

Dougherty was a quarterback in college at Missouri from 1997 to 2001.

Former Seahawks, UW OC Ryan Grubb rejoining DeBoer at Bama

Switzer also came with Fisch from Arizona to Washington last year. He was a senior offensive analyst with the Wildcats, and previously was on the coaching staffs at Eastern Michigan, Michigan and Indiana State, the latter of which was as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Switzer was a four-year starter on the Ball State offensive line as a college player and spent time in 2011 with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.

More on UW Huskies football

Depth Chart Projection: Familiar faces highlight UW offense
Depth Chart Projection: Early thoughts on Huskies’ new-look defense
Report: Penn State wide receiver transfers to Washington
Report: UW Huskies land transfer portal’s top-ranked cornerback
Huard: The big selling point Jedd Fisch has for UW Huskies recruits

UW Huskies

UW Huskies...

Brent Stecker

UW Huskies announce their new offensive coordinator

On the same morning it was reported UW Huskies OC Brennan Carroll was leaving, Washington announced his replacement.

20 hours ago

UW Huskies Carroll Brennan Raiders Las Vegas...

Brent Stecker

After losing a Belichick, UW Huskies coaching staff also loses its Carroll

On the heels of defensive coordinator Steve Belichick leaving for UNC, the UW Huskies are also losing offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll.

21 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Ryan Grubb 2024 rookie minicamp...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Former Seahawks, UW OC Ryan Grubb rejoining DeBoer at Bama

Former Seattle Seahawks and UW Huskies offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is set to finally join the Alabama coaching staff under Kalen DeBoer.

22 hours ago

UW Huskies Demond Williams UCLA Bruins 2024...

Christian Caple

UW Huskies Depth Chart Projection: Familiar faces highlight offense

On Montlake's Christian Caple takes a position-by-position look at the UW Huskies' offense ahead of spring practices.

2 days ago

UW Huskies UCLA Makell Esteen...

Christian Caple

UW Huskies Depth Chart Projection: Early thoughts on new-look defense

On Montlake's Christian Caple takes a position-by-position look at the UW Huskies' defense ahead of spring practices.

3 days ago

UW Huskies Mekhi Mason...

The Associated Press

Huskies outlast Minnesota 71-68, snap 6-game skid

Tyler Harris scored 23 points and Great Osobor had a double-double to help the UW Huskies to their second Big Ten win.

3 days ago

UW Huskies announce their new offensive coordinator