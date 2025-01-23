Close
Report: Penn State wide receiver transfers to UW Huskies

Jan 23, 2025, 3:38 PM | Updated: 5:27 pm

Penn State Omari Evans transfer UW Huskies TD catch Fiesta Bowl 2024...

Incoming UW Huskies transfer Omari Evans catches a TD pass for Penn State in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl. (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

Former Penn State wide receiver Omari Evans is transferring to the UW Huskies, according to social media post Wednesday night from On3 reporter Hayes Fawcett.

Evans then shared that post with the caption: “Hei5man run.”

Report: Former UW starter follows Steve Belichick to UNC

Evans totaled 21 catches for 415 yards and five touchdowns over 16 games this season during Penn State’s run to the College Football Playoff semifinals. The 6-foot, 190-pound rising senior finished third on the Nittany Lions in receiving yardage, behind star tight end Tyler Warren (1,233 yards) and top wideout Harrison Wallace III (720).

Evans had limited opportunities in Penn State’s offense, which centered on a surefire first-round NFL draft pick in Warren and a multifaceted rushing attack. Evans had just 38 targets, which was fourth on the team behind Warren (135), Wallace (77) and running back Nicholas Singleton (52), according to Pro Football Focus.

Evans was primarily used as a deep threat, averaging a team-high 19.8 yards per catch. He had a 45-yard TD reception in a narrow win over Minnesota, a 22-yard scoring grab in the Big Ten championship game against Oregon and a 38-yard TD catch in a CFP quarterfinal win over Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Evans has one year of eligibility remaining. He played sparingly for Penn State in 2022 and 2023 after being recruited as a three-star high school prospect out of Killeen, Texas.

Evans joins a UW program that’s losing two of its top three wideouts in Giles Jackson and Jeremiah Hunter, who have both exhausted their eligibility. The Huskies also recently lost former five-star prospect Johntay Cook II, who abruptly left the program after transferring in from Texas earlier this winter, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

UW is set to return standout receiver Denzel Boston, who had 63 catches for 834 yards and nine touchdowns in a breakout sophomore campaign this past fall. The Huskies’ returning wideouts also include former four-star recruit Rashid Williams, who 11 catches for 138 yards and one TD as a freshman.

