Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

Reports: UW to hire former O’Dea star as safeties coach

Jan 15, 2025, 10:56 AM | Updated: 11:00 am

New reported UW Huskies safeties coach Taylor Mays...

Taylor Mays with the Cincinnati Bengals during a 2013 game. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

(Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The UW Huskies are hiring Taylor Mays, a former star at Seattle’s O’Dea High School, as their safeties coach, according to multiple reports.

Caple: Five 2023 UW Huskies recruits to watch this spring

Mays, a former All-American safety at USC, is set to replace Vinnie Sunseri, who left Montlake after one season to become the defensive coordinator at Jacksonville State.

Mays has spent the past three seasons as a defensive backs coach and defensive analyst at USC. He is set to join a UW coaching staff that features new defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, who was hired earlier this month to replace Steve Belichick.

Mays was one of the most highly touted recruits to come out of Washington. He was a five-star prospect ranked first in the state and 11th in the country for the class of 2006, according to 247Sports.com. He earned All-America and All-Pac-10 honors from various publications during each of his four seasons playing for the Trojans.

The San Francisco 49ers selected Mays in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He appeared in games for the 49ers, Bengals and Raiders during his six-year NFL career, totaling 124 tackles, 11 passes defended, three tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one sack.

Mays also played one season in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Mays is the son of former UW defensive lineman Stafford Mays.

More on UW Huskies football

• How UW Huskies, WSU Cougars fared in rookie NFL seasons
• Caple: Did CFP teams build O-lines how Huskies want to build theirs?
• Report: UW Huskies land transfer portal’s top-ranked cornerback
• The 29 new UW recruits and transfers enrolling this month
Caple: Which transfers will help UW Huskies most in 2025?

UW Huskies

New reported UW Huskies safeties coach Taylor Mays...

Zac Hereth

Reports: UW to hire former O’Dea star as safeties coach

The UW Huskies have targeted Taylor Mays, who spent the past three seasons on the staff of the USC Trojans.

7 hours ago

UW Huskies Tyree Ihenacho Michigan Wolverines 2025...

Bob Tripi

UW Huskies drop 3rd straight, fall to No. 24 Michigan 91-75

The UW Huskies fell to 1-5 in the Big Ten with a 91-75 loss to No. 24 Michigan as they continued a brutal stretch against ranked opponents.

3 days ago

UW Huskies WR Rashid Williams...

Christian Caple

Caple: Five 2023 UW Huskies recruits to watch this spring

On Montlake's Christian Caple looks at five UW Huskies from Kalen DeBoer's final recruiting class who are looking to take the next step.

3 days ago

UW Huskies Jimmy Lake...

Charles Odum

Former UW Huskies head coach Jimmy Lake fired from his NFL job

The Atlanta Falcons fired former UW Huskies head coach Jimmy Lake as their defensive coordinator on Saturday following first-year coach Raheem Morris’ sharp criticism of his defense’s disappointing finish.

4 days ago

New UW Huskies WR Johntay Cook...

Christian Caple

Caple: Which transfers will help UW Huskies most in 2025?

On Montlake's Christian Caple ranks the top-five UW Huskies transfers in terms upside for the 2025 season.

4 days ago

UW Huskies lose to Penn State...

Christian Caple

Caple: Did CFP teams build O-lines how Huskies want to build theirs?

Jedd Fisch prefers the UW Huskies’ roster built primarily on players recruited out of high school. Is that how the CFP teams have built their offensive lines?

5 days ago

Reports: UW to hire former O’Dea star as safeties coach