Report: UW Huskies land transfer portal’s top-ranked cornerback

Jedd Fisch and the UW Huskies made a big splash in the transfer portal on Tuesday, securing a commitment from Arizona cornerback Tacario Davis, according to On3Sports.

Davis was the top-ranked cornerback and the No. 15-ranked player overall in 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Davis has played the past three seasons at Arizona, where he was recruited out of Long Beach, Calif., as part of Fisch’s 2022 class. Davis played under Fisch in 2022 and 2023, but decided to remain at Arizona in 2024 after Fisch left Tucson became head coach at UW.

Davis was a second-team All-Big 12 selection this past season, totaling six pass breakups and 2.0 tackles for loss. He was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention under Fisch in 2023, when he finished tied for third in the FBS with 16 pass breakups. According to Pro Football Focus, Davis ranked fifth among Power Four corners in 2023 with a 27.8% forced incompletion rate.

NO FLY ZONE 🚫✈️ Tacario Davis has been named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/2acU0LLorf — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) September 30, 2024

Davis has one season of eligibility remaining. At UW, he will reunite with rising senior Ephesians Prysock to form a talented cornerback duo. Davis and Prysock played together at Arizona in 2022 and 2023 before Prysock followed Fisch to UW. Prysock started all 13 games for the Huskies this past fall.

Here’s what PFF college football analyst Max Chadwick wrote about Davis on Dec. 20, when he pegged him as one of the top players in the transfer portal: “Davis was a projected first-round pick entering this season but, like most of Arizona’s team, had a very disappointing season. Nevertheless, he still deserves a spot high on this list for how elite he was (in 2023). … He’s a freakishly large corner at 6-foot-4 with the length to bother receivers both in press coverage and at the catch point.”

