How UW Huskies, WSU Cougars fared in rookie NFL seasons

The first regular season in the career of a number of UW Huskies and WSU Cougars in the NFL wrapped up this past weekend.

The 2024 draft class was a historic one for the Huskies, who tied a program record in the seven-round-draft era with 10 selections. The Cougars had two players of their own who went in the draft.

Here’s a look at how each of the players from UW and WSU who were drafted in 2024 fared during their rookie seasons.

UW Huskies

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Atlanta Falcons

Penix, the No. 8 overall pick, completed 58.1% (61 of 105) of his passes for 775 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in five games this season. He added a rushing TD. Penix made his season debut in Week 7 against the Seahawks and took over as the Falcons’ starting quarterback in Week 16, going 1-2 in his three starts. He notched his first 300-yard passing game in Atlanta’s season finale, totaling 312 yards, a season-best two TD passes and one interception.

Rome Odunze, WR, Chicago Bears

Odunze, the No. 9 overall pick, hauled in 54 receptions for 734 yards and three TDs while playing all 17 games. He finished sixth among rookies in receiving yards and seventh in receptions. Odunze eclipsed 100 receiving yards in two games this season, including a season-high 112 yards on six receptions in Week 3. He also had his first career multi-touchdown game with two in Week 14.

Troy Fautanu, OT, Pittsburgh Steelers

Fautanu, the No. 20 overall pick, appeared in only one game before undergoing knee surgery that kept him for the rest of the regular season. He allowed two pressures on 29 pass-blocking snaps while playing right tackle in his lone game.

Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, New England Patriots

Polk, a second-round pick, caught 12 passes for 82 yards and two TDs over 15 games while seeing his playing time decrease throughout the year. After logging at least 50% of the Patriots’ offensive snaps in each their first seven games, Polk was on the field less than 41% of the time or less in his final eight games played. He caught his first career TD in Week 2 against the Seahawks.

Roger Rosengarten, OT, Baltimore Ravens

Rosengarten, a second-round pick, played in all 17 games and started the final 14 of the season at right tackle for the Ravens. He allowed 29 pressures and just four sacks on 457 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Rosengarten’s 66.9 PFF grade ranked second among rookie tackles, trailing only No. 5 overall pick Joe Alt of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bralen Trice, DE, Atlanta Falcons

Trice, a third-round pick, suffered a torn ACL in the preseason that forced him to miss his rookie campaign.

Jalen McMillan, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

McMillan, a third-round pick, totaled 37 receptions for 461 yards and eight touchdowns over 13 games. He finished the season with five straight games with at least four receptions, 50 receiving yards and one TD in each contest, amassing 24 receptions for 316 yards and seven TDs during the stretch. He was second among rookie in receiving TDs.

Edeufan Ulofoshio, LB, Buffalo Bills

Ulofoshio, a fifth-round pick, had six tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defended over four games. He made his first career start in the Bills’ season finale and secured a season-best five tackles.

Dominique Hampton, S/LB, Washington Commanders

Hampton, a fifth-round pick, made his career debut in the Commanders’ season finale. He played six snaps on special teams and did not record any stats.

Devin Culp, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Culp, a seventh-round pick, had five receptions for 88 yards over five games. All five of Culp’s catches came during the final two weeks, including a seasons highs of three receptions and 52 yards in Week 17.

WSU Cougars

Jaden Hicks, S, Kansas City Chiefs

Hicks, a third-round pick, registered 29 tackles, five passes defended, three interceptions and three tackles for loss while playing in all 17 games. He made his first career start in the Chiefs’ season finale. Hicks was tied for sixth among rookies in interceptions.

Brennan Jackson, OLB, Los Angeles Rams

Jackson, a fifth-round pick, had three tackles and one pass defended over seven games. He made his first career start in the Rams’ season finale against the Seahawks.

