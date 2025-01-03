Close
UW HUSKIES

UW Huskies officially hire Ryan Walters as defensive coordinator

Jan 3, 2025, 2:15 PM

Ryan Walters was officially announced as UW's next defensive coordinator Friday. (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

(Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) — Former Purdue football coach Ryan Walters was hired as defensive coordinator for the UW Huskies on Friday.

Observations from UW Huskies’ nail-biting Sun Bowl loss

Coach Jedd Fisch announced the hiring of Walters, who compiled a 5-19 record in two seasons with the Boilermakers and was fired at the conclusion of the season. Walters built a reputation as a defensive mind at Illinois. In 2020, the Illini ranked 97th in FBS in scoring defense and No. 114 in total defense. In his first year, those rankings improved to No. 29 and 49, respectively, and in 2022, he coached the Illinois defensive to the national No. 1 ranking in scoring defense (12.3 ppg) and No. 2 in total defense (263.8 ypg).

“Hiring Ryan Walters allows us to continue to build on the foundation of the 2024 defense while continuing to grow and improve,” Fisch said. “His experience in the Big Ten Conference was vital in this hire, along with having deep family ties in the Seattle area.”

Walters will replace former UW defensive coordinator Steven Belichick, who left Montlake to be the defensive coordinator for his dad, Bill Belichick, at North Carolina.

Related: Report: UW closing in on deal with new DC

Walters played college football at Colorado and was a graduate assistant coach at Colorado, Arizona and Oklahoma. He was also a defensive backs coach at North Texas, Memphis and Missouri.

UW Huskies Football Survey: Fan thoughts on Fisch, state of CFB

