Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

Observations from UW Huskies’ nail-biting Sun Bowl loss

Dec 31, 2024, 3:30 PM | Updated: 5:19 pm

UW Huskies Demond Williams TD Sun Bowl Louisville Cardinals 2024...

UW Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. runs for a TD against Louisville in the 2024 Sun Bowl. (Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

(Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

Demond Williams Jr. and the UW Huskies came oh-so-close to capping their season with a remarkable comeback victory.

Recap | Box score

Making just his second career start, Williams rallied Washington from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit by engineering a pair of late touchdown drives, including a 1-yard TD pass on fourth-and-goal in the closing seconds that brought the Huskies within a point. But the true freshman quarterback’s ensuing 2-point conversion pass was deflected in the end zone and UW’s thrilling comeback bid fell just short in a nail-biting 35-34 loss to Louisville in the 91st Sun Bowl on Tuesday afternoon.

Here are four things that stood out from the Huskies’ down-to-the-wire loss:

Williams dazzles during sensational comeback bid

Facing a 35-21 deficit with 9:50 remaining in the game, Williams and the Huskies were staring down long odds with the ball at their own 3-yard line. Unfazed by the moment or his lack of college experience, the program’s QB of the future nearly brought Washington all the way back. Williams began the comeback attempt by leading the Huskies on a masterful 13-play, 97-yard touchdown march, capped by a 31-yard TD pass to senior wideout Giles Jackson that made it a one-possession game with 3:42 left. Williams accounted for all 97 yards on the drive, completing 8 of 9 passes for 82 yards and rushing for another 15 yards on three scrambles.

Then after Washington’s defense forced a three-and-out, Williams and the Huskies got the ball back on their own 38-yard line with 2:35 to go. Williams led Washington downfield again, with the highlight coming on a Houdini-like play that illustrated the speedy QB’s electric talent. With the pocket collapsing around him, Williams eluded eluded one pass rusher, pulled a spin move on another and then unleashed a 33-yard pass to wideout Jeremiah Hunter as he was being hit, setting up a first-and-goal from the 8-yard line. Eight plays later – the sequence included fourth-and-goal pass interference that gave UW a fresh set of downs – Williams connected with Jackson for a 1-yard TD on fourth-and-goal that made it 35-34 with 9 seconds left. Head coach Jedd Fisch bypassed the extra point and elected to go for the win, but Williams’ ensuing fade to the end zone didn’t quite get over linebacker Antonio Watts, who made a leaping pass breakup to seal the victory for the Cardinals.

Williams bounces back from early miscue

Williams’ second career start began in nightmarish fashion. Facing a third-and-13 on UW’s opening series, Williams backpedaled and appeared to get fooled by Louisville’s coverage, throwing an interception that was returned for a 21-yard pick-six. But the 5-foot-11 dual-threat quarterback rebounded with a sensational performance, accounting for 422 yards of total offense and five touchdowns. He completed 26 of 32 passes for 374 yards, four TDs and one interception, while also rushing for a team-high 48 yards and a TD on 20 carries.

Williams threw all four of his TD passes to Jackson, connecting on a 40-yarder in the first quarter, a 49-yarder in the second quarter, a 31-yarder with less than four minutes to play and then a 1-yarder in the closing seconds. Williams also showcased his blazing speed and electric playmaking ability on numerous occasions, including a 7-yard TD run where he eluded a defender in the backfield with a sharp cut and then raced around the outside for the score. The future certainly looks bright on Montlake with Williams at QB.

Jackson explodes for career 4-TD day

Jackson entered the day with just six career touchdown receptions – including three this fall – over his two seasons at Michigan and four at Washington. The 5-foot-9 senior wideout surpassed his season total in his final career game, racking up 11 catches for 161 yards and a career-high four touchdowns against Louisville. It was the first multi-score game of his career and it came just 1 yard short of the career-high 162 receiving yards he had in September’s Apple Cup against the WSU Cougars.

Jackson’s big day began in the first quarter when he beat cornerback Tahveon Nicholson on a go route and made a leaping catch in the end zone for a 40-yard TD. In the second quarter, Jackson got behind the defense on a busted coverage and hauled in a 49-yard TD. Jackson added two more scores in the fourth quarter, beating a safety for a 31-yard TD reception and then hauling in his 1-yard TD catch on fourth-and-goal in the closing seconds.

Run defense struggles again

The biggest issue for the Huskies all afternoon was their run defense, which surrendered 207 yards on 33 carries for an average of 6.3 yards per attempt. The Cardinals gashed Washington for six runs of 10-plus yards, including 54-yarder, a 26-yarder and a 24-yarder. Louisville freshman running back Isaac Brown led the way with 99 yards on 18 carries, while fellow freshman back Duke Watson added 83 yards on 10 carries.

It continued a season-long trend for Washington’s defense, which entered the day ranked 81st in the FBS with 158.1 rushing yards allowed per game. It marked the ninth time this season that the Huskies have allowed at least 155 rushing yards and the fourth time they have allowed at least 200 rushing yards. Cleaning up the run defense will be one of Fisch’s top priorities heading into next season as Washington looks to close the gap between itself and the Big Ten’s top programs.

More on the UW Huskies

UW Football Survey: Fan thoughts on Fisch, state of CFB, more
Report: UW Huskies closing in on deal with new DC
What the NCAA’s JUCO waiver means for UW Huskies
How did UW Huskies deploy freshmen in Jedd Fisch’s first season?
Why Jonah Coleman and Denzel Boston stuck with UW Huskies

UW Huskies

UW Huskies Louisville Cardinals Sun Bowl 2-point conversion 2024...

John Erfort

Huskies’ dramatic comeback falls just short in Sun Bowl loss to Louisville

The UW Huskies rallied late, but Louisville knocked down a 2-point conversion pass in the closing seconds to hold on 35-34 in the Sun Bowl.

4 hours ago

UW Huskies Demond Williams TD Sun Bowl Louisville Cardinals 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Observations from UW Huskies’ nail-biting Sun Bowl loss

Here's what stood out as the UW Huskies' dramatic comeback bid fell just short in a 35-34 loss to Louisville in the Sun Bowl.

4 hours ago

Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta Falcons Bobby Wagner...

Paul Newberry

Atlanta Falcons in good hands at QB with Michael Penix Jr.

Two games into the Michael Penix Jr. era, it’s clear that the Atlanta Falcons are in good hands at the quarterback position.

1 day ago

UW Huskies Sun Bowl Louisville Jeff Brohm...

The Associated Press

UW Huskies in Sun Bowl: Louisville pushes on after key players opt out

Harrison Bailey is expected to start at quarterback for Louisville in the Sun Bowl against the UW Huskies, which means there won’t be a final trip to Texas for Tyler Shough before he pursues an NFL career.

1 day ago

WSU Cougars Jimmy Rogers coach...

Brent Stecker

Brock Huard reacts to WSU Cougars and UW Huskies’ coaching additions

The WSU Cougars have a new head coach in Jimmy Rogers, while UW Huskies coach Jedd Fisch has been adding to his staff. Brock Huard weighs in.

1 day ago

UW Huskies Great Osobor...

The Associated Press

Osobor, Diallo lead UW Huskies in 90-53 rout of NJIT

Great Osobor and Zoom Diallo each scored a dozen points and the UW Huskies rolled to a 90-53 win over NJIT Sunday in their final tune-up before diving full-time into the Big Ten season.

2 days ago

Observations from UW Huskies’ nail-biting Sun Bowl loss