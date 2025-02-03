The UW Huskies had a Carroll and a Belichick on staff in 2024, but now they have neither.

Brennan Carroll has left the posts of Washington offensive coordinator and offensive line coach to join his father, Pete Carroll, with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The departure, which was reported Monday morning by the Big Ten Network’s Yogi Roth, was confirmed hours later at a press conference by UW head coach Jedd Fisch, who also announced Brennan Carroll’s replacements at both of his positions.

Per Roth, Brennan Carroll will be the Raiders’ offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Pete Carroll was hired last week as the new Raiders head coach. He spent one season out of the NFL after being let go by the Seattle Seahawks following the 2023 campaign, ending a 14-year run in the Pacific Northwest that was the most successful coaching tenure in franchise history.

Washington also lost defensive coordinator Steve Belichick last month after just one season as he took the same role at the University of North Carolina under his father, Bill Belichick. Like Pete Carroll, Bill Belichick has returned to the sidelines after he did not coach in 2024, as the New England Patriots ended his long tenure as head coach following the 2023 season.

The Huskies hired former Purdue coach Ryan Walters last month to replace Steve Belichick as defensive coordinator.

UW head coach Jedd Fisch was an assistant in the NFL for both Bill Belichick’s Patriots and Pete Carroll’s Seahawks, and both of those legendary coaches were seen around the Huskies program last year while their sons were on staff.

Under Brendan Carroll, the 2024 UW Huskies offense ranked 32nd in the nation in passing offense (261.7 yards per game), 61st in total offense (390.5 yards per game), 100th in rushing offense (128.8 yards per game) and 104th in scoring (23.4 points per game).

The 45-year-old Brendan Carroll was previously Fisch’s OC and O-line coach at Arizona from 2021-23, which came after he spent six seasons on his father’s Seahawks coaching staff as assistant offensive line coach (2015-19) and run game coordinator (2020). He also spent time as an assistant at the University of Miami from 2011-14, and coached under his father early in his career at both USC and with the Seahawks.

