The Seattle Mariners announced a pair of additions on Monday morning, one that was expected and another that brings a player with Pacific Northwest ties back to the area.

The moves also come with two players being designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Goldsmith weighs in on Seattle Mariners’ second base situation

First, Seattle officially announced the return of infielder Jorge Polanco on a one-year contract with a vesting player option for 2026. News of Polanco re-signing with the Mariners was first reported last Thursday.

Next, the Mariners announced the acquisition of right-handed pitcher Casey Legumina from the Cincinnati Reds for cash considerations. The 27-year-old Legumina pitched in college for the Gonzaga Bulldogs across the state in Spokane.

To make room for Polanco and Legumina, Seattle designated outfielder Cade Marlowe and left-handed pitcher Jhonathan Díaz for assignment.

Polanco, 31, was the Mariners’ key offseason addition a year ago but struggled after coming to Seattle from the Minnesota Twins via trade. The one-time All-Star dealt with multiple lower-body injuries in 2024 and underwent knee surgery this offseason. The Mariners will move him from second base to third base in 2025, a position switch which could be easier on his legs.

One thing about Mariners’ reunion with Polanco gives Salk pause

“We are all glad to have Polo back in the fold,” Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a press release. “He’s a quiet pro who knows us, and we know him. The physical and mental toughness he showed last season gained respect from our entire team. We all look forward to seeing what he can do with improved health and familiarity in our environment.”

Legumina made his MLB debut in 2023 with the Reds and appeared in six games last season for Cincinnati. He has a career 6.95 ERA in 17 big league appearances and spent the majority of the 2024 season with Triple-A Louisville, making 39 relief appearances with a 3.24 ERA and 57 strikeouts to 18 walks over 58 1/3 innings. A native of Texas who went to high school in Arizona, Legumina features a four-seam fastball that sat at 93.4 mph last season, per Statcast, and pairs it with a changeup and slider.

Marlowe was drafted in the 20th round in 2019 by the Mariners and has appeared in 42 MLB games for Seattle since 2023. He has a career .240/.330/.406 slash line in the big leagues for a .737 OPS with three home runs. That includes a memorable go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning of a 5-3 road win over the Angels in August 2023 that was the second victory of an eight-game win streak.

A University of West Georgia product, the 27-year-old Marlowe played in just eight games for the M’s in 2024. In 90 games with Triple-A Tacoma last year, he slashed .236/.342/.395 (.737 OPS) with 13 homers and 43 stolen bases.

Díaz, 28, appeared in five games with one start for the Mariners in 2024, allowing six runs (five earned) over 9 2/3 innings for a 4.66 ERA. He previously appeared in 11 games (six starts) for the Angels from 2021-23. Díaz mainly pitched out of Tacoma’s starting rotation in 2024, posting a 4.36 ERA over 23 games (22 starts).

Mariners spring training is set to begin with pitchers and catchers reporting to the team’s complex in Peoria, Ariz., on Feb. 12.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Which M’s prospect has best shot to hit star potential? Law weighs in

• Drayer: Jorge Polanco is answer for Mariners’ infield — with question marks

• Seattle Mariners Notebook: Non-roster invitees for spring training set

• Dan Wilson breaks down Mariners’ offensive plan under Edgar Martinez

• Keith Law: Who Seattle Mariners could trade from No. 1 farm system for impact

Follow @BrentStecker