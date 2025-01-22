There will be plenty of opportunities for Seattle Mariners fans to celebrate the storied career of the legendary Ichiro Suzuki in 2025.

Not only will Ichiro become the first Japanese player ever to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 27 in Cooperstown, N.Y., but he will return to Seattle’s T-Mobile Park for a ceremony where the Mariners will retire his No. 51 less than two weeks later.

More: Seattle Mariners to retire Ichiro’s No. 51

The Mariners have also set a number of giveaways for games around the number retirement. Here’s a look at the full schedule of festivities and fan giveaways.

• Aug. 5-7: Ichiro Hall of Fame Funko POP!

The first 10,000 fans to arrive at each of the Mariners’ three games against the Chicago White Sox will receive a Funko that features Ichiro in a Baseball Hall of Fame jersey and hat.

• Friday, Aug. 8: Ichiro Jersey

The first 20,000 fans to the Mariners’ series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays will receive a 2004 Ichiro Mariners replica jersey from the night he set the single-season MLB hits record.

• Saturday, Aug. 9: Ichiro No. 51 Retirement Ceremony

Prior to Game 2 of the series against the Rays, the Mariners will honor Ichiro with a number retirement ceremony. He will join fellow Baseball Hall of Fame members Ken Griffey Jr. (No. 24) and Edgar Martinez (No. 11) as the only players to have their numbers retired by the franchise.

• Sunday, Aug. 10: Ichiro Hall of Fame Plaque

The first 20,000 fans to the series finale against the Rays will be given a replica of Ichiro’s Cooperstown plaque.

