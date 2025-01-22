Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners announce festivities, giveaways around Ichiro No. 51 retirement

Jan 22, 2025, 10:30 AM | Updated: 10:46 am

Seattle Mariners Ichiro Suzuki 51...

Ichiro Suzuki of the Seattle Mariners bats against Boston on July 21, 2008. (Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

(Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

SeattleSports.com Staff's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

There will be plenty of opportunities for Seattle Mariners fans to celebrate the storied career of the legendary Ichiro Suzuki in 2025.

Not only will Ichiro become the first Japanese player ever to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 27 in Cooperstown, N.Y., but he will return to Seattle’s T-Mobile Park for a ceremony where the Mariners will retire his No. 51 less than two weeks later.

More: Seattle Mariners to retire Ichiro’s No. 51

The Mariners have also set a number of giveaways for games around the number retirement. Here’s a look at the full schedule of festivities and fan giveaways.

Aug. 5-7: Ichiro Hall of Fame Funko POP!

The first 10,000 fans to arrive at each of the Mariners’ three games against the Chicago White Sox will receive a Funko that features Ichiro in a Baseball Hall of Fame jersey and hat.

Friday, Aug. 8: Ichiro Jersey

The first 20,000 fans to the Mariners’ series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays will receive a 2004 Ichiro Mariners replica jersey from the night he set the single-season MLB hits record.

Saturday, Aug. 9: Ichiro No. 51 Retirement Ceremony

Prior to Game 2 of the series against the Rays, the Mariners will honor Ichiro with a number retirement ceremony. He will join fellow Baseball Hall of Fame members Ken Griffey Jr. (No. 24) and Edgar Martinez (No. 11) as the only players to have their numbers retired by the franchise.

Sunday, Aug. 10: Ichiro Hall of Fame Plaque

The first 20,000 fans to the series finale against the Rays will be given a replica of Ichiro’s Cooperstown plaque.

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

Mariners have the most prospects in Baseball America’s Top 100
HOF election ‘a special day’ for former Mariners star Ichiro
How King Félix, other former M’s did in 2025 Hall of Fame voting
Drayer: Ichiro’s remarkable journey to baseball immortality
Seattle Mariners add reliever, DFA recent addition to make room

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Paul Sewald...

The Associated Press

Ex-Mariners standout Paul Sewald signs with a new team

Former Seattle Mariners standout reliever Paul Sewald agreed Wednesday to a $7 million, one-year contract with Cleveland, adding a setup arm for Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase.

24 minutes ago

Houston Astros Mariners Seattle Alex Bregman...

Brent Stecker

How Bregman’s landing spot could determine who Mariners trade for

An article by MLB.com reporter Daniel Kramer hinted at what shape the Seattle Mariners' big move this offseason could take depending on where a key free agent goes.

38 minutes ago

Seattle Mariners Colt Emerson prospect farm system rankings...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners have league-high 7 prospects in Baseball America’s Top 100

The Seattle Mariners lead all organizations with seven prospects in Baseball America's initial 2025 Top 100 rankings.

3 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Ichiro Suzuki 51...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Mariners announce festivities, giveaways around Ichiro No. 51 retirement

The Seattle Mariners will celebrate the retirement of Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki's No. 51 with five games of giveaways in August.

3 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Ichiro Suzuki...

Zac Hereth

Mariners to retire Ichiro’s No. 51

The Seattle Mariners made the surprise announcement during Ichiro's HOF election press conference Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.

18 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Ichiro Suzuki...

Zac Hereth

HOF election ‘a special day’ for former M’s star Ichiro

Former Seattle Mariners great Ichiro Suzuki was only one vote shy of becoming a unanimous Hall of Fame selection.

18 hours ago

Mariners announce festivities, giveaways around Ichiro No. 51 retirement