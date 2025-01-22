Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners have league-high 7 prospects in Baseball America’s Top 100

Jan 22, 2025, 10:34 AM | Updated: 10:57 am

Seattle Mariners Colt Emerson prospect farm system rankings...

Seattle Mariners shortstop prospect Colt Emerson in 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Mariners have an MLB-high seven prospects featured in Baseball America’s initial 2025 Top 100 prospect rankings, which were unveiled Wednesday morning.

HOF election ‘a special day’ for former M’s star Ichiro

All seven of the Mariners’ top-100 prospects are position players – including four middle infielders.

Shortstop Colt Emerson is Seattle’s top-ranked prospect at No. 16. He’s followed by shortstop Cole Young at No. 56, outfielder Jonny Farmelo at No. 70, second baseman Michael Arroyo at No. 77, shortstop Felnin Celesten at No. 89, catcher Harry Ford at No. 95 and outfielder Lazaro Montes at No. 97.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays are both just behind the Mariners with six top-100 prospects apiece.

Here’s a closer look at Seattle’s top-100 prospects, including what Baseball America wrote about them.

16. SS Colt Emerson

Age: 19

Draft: 1st round, 2023 (No. 22 overall)

2024 level: Low-A/High-A

2024 stats: .263/.393/.376, 4 HR, 15 SB (70 games)

What BA said: “Emerson burst onto the scene in 2023 after the Mariners selected him in the first round. He dealt with injuries in 2024 but showed plenty of flashes of his potential in a year split between the Class A levels. He’s one of the purest hitters in Seattle’s system. If he can add more power, he’ll move into the game’s upper echelon.”

56. SS Cole Young

Age: 21

Draft: 1st round, 2022 (No. 21 overall)

2024 level: Double-A

2024 stats: .271/.369/.390, 9 HR, 23 SB (124 games)

Baseball America: “Young scuffled through the first half of 2024 in the tough hitting environment at Double-A Arkansas. In the second half, he leaned into his bat-to-ball skills and hit .329 in his final 45 games. His table-setting profile and quality glove could earn him a look to play second base in Seattle at some point in 2025.”

70. OF Jonny Farmelo

Age: 20

Draft: 1st round, 2023 (No. 29 overall)

2024 level: Low-A

2024 stats: .264/.398/.421, 4 HR, 18 SB (46 games)

Baseball America: “Farmelo was drafted with the pick the Mariners received for Julio Rodriguez winning the 2023 American League Rookie of the Year award. Farmelo should eventually join J-Rod in the Seattle outfield. He suffered an ACL injury in 2024, but is expected back full speed in 2025.”

77. 2B Michael Arroyo

Age: 20

International class: 2022 (Colombia)

2024 level: Low-A/High-A

2024 stats: .285/.400/.509, 23 HR, 18 SB (120 games)

Baseball America: “Arroyo could become the next Colombian MLB star. His 23 home runs in 2024 were tied for most by a teenager in MiLB. His bat is more advanced than his glove, but he should be able to stick at second base while hitting for average, getting on base and hitting 15-20 home runs.”

89. SS Felnin Celesten

Age: 19

International class: 2023 (Dominican Republic)

2024 level: Arizona Complex League

2024 stats: .352/.431/.568, 3 HR, 5 SB (32 games)

Baseball America: “A touted international signing, Celesten has been limited by injuries in his first two professional seasons. When he’s on the field he shows middle-of-the-order upside and smooth shortstop defense. With just 32 professional games under his belt, Celesten will look to break out in 2025.”

95. C Harry Ford

Age: 21

Draft: 1st round, 2021 (No. 12 overall)

2024 level: Double-A

2024 stats: .249/.377/.367, 7 HR, 35 SB (116 games)

Baseball America: “Ford has long been lauded for his plus athleticism for a catcher and plus on-base abilities. Despite a smaller frame, many believe he will develop into average game power in time. Ford spent all of 2024 with Double-A Arkansas and should debut in the next two years.”

97. OF Lazaro Montes

Age: 20

International class: 2022 (Cuba)

2024 level: Low-A/High-A

2024 stats: .288/.397/.484, 21 HR (116 games)

Baseball America: “The Mariners have had several hits in the international market of late and the slugging Montes is one of them. Montes reached High-A and hit 21 home runs and drove in 105 RBIs across both Class A levels in 2024. Montes shows plus raw power with the exit velocity data to back it.”

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro makes history with HOF election
• Seattle Mariners to retire Ichiro’s No. 51 this summer
• How King Félix, other former Seattle Mariners did in 2025 HOF voting
Drayer: Ichiro’s remarkable journey to baseball immortality
• Drayer: The fascinating Hall of Fame case of Félix Hernández

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Paul Sewald...

The Associated Press

Ex-Mariners standout Paul Sewald signs with a new team

Former Seattle Mariners standout reliever Paul Sewald agreed Wednesday to a $7 million, one-year contract with Cleveland, adding a setup arm for Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase.

1 hour ago

Houston Astros Mariners Seattle Alex Bregman...

Brent Stecker

How Bregman’s landing spot could determine who Mariners trade for

An article by MLB.com reporter Daniel Kramer hinted at what shape the Seattle Mariners' big move this offseason could take depending on where a key free agent goes.

2 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Colt Emerson prospect farm system rankings...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners have league-high 7 prospects in Baseball America’s Top 100

The Seattle Mariners lead all organizations with seven prospects in Baseball America's initial 2025 Top 100 rankings.

4 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Ichiro Suzuki 51...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Mariners announce festivities, giveaways around Ichiro No. 51 retirement

The Seattle Mariners will celebrate the retirement of Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki's No. 51 with five games of giveaways in August.

4 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Ichiro Suzuki...

Zac Hereth

Mariners to retire Ichiro’s No. 51

The Seattle Mariners made the surprise announcement during Ichiro's HOF election press conference Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.

19 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Ichiro Suzuki...

Zac Hereth

HOF election ‘a special day’ for former M’s star Ichiro

Former Seattle Mariners great Ichiro Suzuki was only one vote shy of becoming a unanimous Hall of Fame selection.

19 hours ago

Mariners have league-high 7 prospects in Baseball America’s Top 100