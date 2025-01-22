The Seattle Mariners have an MLB-high seven prospects featured in Baseball America’s initial 2025 Top 100 prospect rankings, which were unveiled Wednesday morning.

All seven of the Mariners’ top-100 prospects are position players – including four middle infielders.

Shortstop Colt Emerson is Seattle’s top-ranked prospect at No. 16. He’s followed by shortstop Cole Young at No. 56, outfielder Jonny Farmelo at No. 70, second baseman Michael Arroyo at No. 77, shortstop Felnin Celesten at No. 89, catcher Harry Ford at No. 95 and outfielder Lazaro Montes at No. 97.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays are both just behind the Mariners with six top-100 prospects apiece.

Here’s a closer look at Seattle’s top-100 prospects, including what Baseball America wrote about them.

16. SS Colt Emerson

Age: 19

Draft: 1st round, 2023 (No. 22 overall)

2024 level: Low-A/High-A

2024 stats: .263/.393/.376, 4 HR, 15 SB (70 games)

What BA said: “Emerson burst onto the scene in 2023 after the Mariners selected him in the first round. He dealt with injuries in 2024 but showed plenty of flashes of his potential in a year split between the Class A levels. He’s one of the purest hitters in Seattle’s system. If he can add more power, he’ll move into the game’s upper echelon.”

COLT EMERSON BLASTS THIS ONE WAYYYYY OUTTA HERE! pic.twitter.com/t0ddSgLBfI — Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) August 14, 2024

56. SS Cole Young

Age: 21

Draft: 1st round, 2022 (No. 21 overall)

2024 level: Double-A

2024 stats: .271/.369/.390, 9 HR, 23 SB (124 games)

Baseball America: “Young scuffled through the first half of 2024 in the tough hitting environment at Double-A Arkansas. In the second half, he leaned into his bat-to-ball skills and hit .329 in his final 45 games. His table-setting profile and quality glove could earn him a look to play second base in Seattle at some point in 2025.”

LUCKY #7 FOR COLE YOUNG 🍀 TRAVS LEAD 2-1! pic.twitter.com/AyegfWvJBf — Arkansas Travelers (@ARTravs) June 18, 2024

70. OF Jonny Farmelo

Age: 20

Draft: 1st round, 2023 (No. 29 overall)

2024 level: Low-A

2024 stats: .264/.398/.421, 4 HR, 18 SB (46 games)

Baseball America: “Farmelo was drafted with the pick the Mariners received for Julio Rodriguez winning the 2023 American League Rookie of the Year award. Farmelo should eventually join J-Rod in the Seattle outfield. He suffered an ACL injury in 2024, but is expected back full speed in 2025.”

77. 2B Michael Arroyo

Age: 20

International class: 2022 (Colombia)

2024 level: Low-A/High-A

2024 stats: .285/.400/.509, 23 HR, 18 SB (120 games)

Baseball America: “Arroyo could become the next Colombian MLB star. His 23 home runs in 2024 were tied for most by a teenager in MiLB. His bat is more advanced than his glove, but he should be able to stick at second base while hitting for average, getting on base and hitting 15-20 home runs.”

Michael Arroyo blasted two home runs in ONE INNING 💣💣 pic.twitter.com/USdL6Q3KLI — Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) August 31, 2024

89. SS Felnin Celesten

Age: 19

International class: 2023 (Dominican Republic)

2024 level: Arizona Complex League

2024 stats: .352/.431/.568, 3 HR, 5 SB (32 games)

Baseball America: “A touted international signing, Celesten has been limited by injuries in his first two professional seasons. When he’s on the field he shows middle-of-the-order upside and smooth shortstop defense. With just 32 professional games under his belt, Celesten will look to break out in 2025.”

Watching this on repeat. Felnin Celesten | #TridentsUp 🔱 pic.twitter.com/178ZhiJtfv — Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) February 21, 2024

95. C Harry Ford

Age: 21

Draft: 1st round, 2021 (No. 12 overall)

2024 level: Double-A

2024 stats: .249/.377/.367, 7 HR, 35 SB (116 games)

Baseball America: “Ford has long been lauded for his plus athleticism for a catcher and plus on-base abilities. Despite a smaller frame, many believe he will develop into average game power in time. Ford spent all of 2024 with Double-A Arkansas and should debut in the next two years.”

HARRY FORD GOES YARD 💪🇬🇧 📺: WBC on FS2 pic.twitter.com/e8sGn4VPoj — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 13, 2023

97. OF Lazaro Montes

Age: 20

International class: 2022 (Cuba)

2024 level: Low-A/High-A

2024 stats: .288/.397/.484, 21 HR (116 games)

Baseball America: “The Mariners have had several hits in the international market of late and the slugging Montes is one of them. Montes reached High-A and hit 21 home runs and drove in 105 RBIs across both Class A levels in 2024. Montes shows plus raw power with the exit velocity data to back it.”

Hailing from Havana, Cuba, Lazaro Montes destroyed a lot of baseballs this year 💥 #HispanicHeritageMonth pic.twitter.com/7fTFGFZWmn — Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) September 19, 2024

