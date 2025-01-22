Before he got a chance to speak at his Hall of Fame election press conference, the Seattle Mariners bestowed another honor upon Ichiro Suzuki.

The Mariners announced Tuesday that they will retire Ichiro’s No. 51 in a pre-game ceremony before the team’s Aug. 9 home game against the Tamp Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park.

“For nearly a quarter of a century, Ichiro has been an integral part of the Seattle Mariners organization,” Mariners chairman John Stanton said in a release. “And today’s announcement will assure that his number will be proudly displayed in T-Mobile Park forever as he aptly joins Ken and Edgar as Mariners in the Hall of Fame.

“Ichiro was a trailblazer when he arrived in 2001 and ushered in a new era for international players with his impact, and he demonstrated daily his love of the game, and the skill, passion and preparation that only the truly great have over his playing career,” Stanton continued. “And Ichiro has continued to have an impactful role, both on and off the field, with our club since his retirement five years ago. He is most deserving of the ultimate honor the Mariners franchise can bestow.”

Ichiro became the first Japanese player ever to be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, falling one vote shy of becoming the first position player to be unanimously selected.

Ichiro isn’t the only famous Mariner to wear No. 51. Randy Johnson, who is also in the Baseball Hall of Fame, also wore the number. Ichiro asked Johnson, who had been traded to Houston two seasons before his arrival in Seattle, if he could the number prior to arriving with the Mariners.

“When I first got the number 51, I knew that No. 51 was a special number,” Ichiro said through interpreter Allen Turner at a press conference Tuesday. “I knew that it was a special number to the organization, and I knew that it was a special number to the fans here in Seattle. … I wanted to make sure that No. 51 was not going to be — to make sure that it did justice, make sure that the 51 wasn’t going to be embarrassed. And also I felt like if 51 was just an average player, that I wouldn’t do Randy Johnson justice.”

