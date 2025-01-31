Close
BUMP AND STACY

Why we need to see DK in new Seahawks OC Kubiak’s scheme

Jan 31, 2025, 11:08 AM | Updated: 11:58 am

Stacy Rost's Profile Picture

BY STACY ROST


Host, Bump & Stacy (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

It’s easy to look at the Seattle Seahawks’ new hire of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and wonder how limited he could be in his first season with a struggling offensive line. After all, one of the biggest questions following the firing of his predecessor, Ryan Grubb, was whether he had a fair shot to develop and explore his scheme.

One NFL analyst thinks Kubiak could have enough here to find success, though — particularly if one key player remains.

We asked Bleacher Report NFL insider James Palmer on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy whether there’s enough at the Seahawks’ offensive line and skill positions for Kubiak to succeed.

“I think so,” Palmer responded. “I mean, obviously you’ve got some free agents (at multiple positions on offense) you’re looking at, right? You have to figure out how those contracts are going to go.

“I’m curious to see how this plays out with DK (Metcalf), honestly. I think with the way Klint does things, that’s valuable. That’s important.”

The Seahawks have a tough decision to make with Metcalf, the two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who is entering the final season of a three-year, $72 million deal signed in 2022. Metcalf’s 992 yards and five touchdowns were great contributions in 2024, though he took a backseat to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, in part due to injury, when it came to targets from quarterback Geno Smith.

Metcalf’s $31 million salary cap hit in 2025 makes an extension tempting for the sake of restructuring that figure for financial flexibility, though would he command the top dollar of other receivers? And would he, as one of Seattle’s most valuable trade pieces, provide an avenue to improve elsewhere?

Perhaps. But for Palmer, Kubiak’s ability to excel with strikes downfield benefits a player like Metcalf – and, it stands to reason, could be limited without him.

“What he does best is find ways to be aggressive downfield and take strikes out of max-protection type of formations,” Palmer said of Kubiak. “How does that fit Geno? Well, he was sacked, what, 50 times? So how do you protect him and allow him to use a deep ball that’s still really good? I think Klint can do that.

“I think the play-action is extremely important. If you can find guys that have great decision-making and vision at the running back spot, they’re going to succeed in this type of offense.”

Hear more from Palmer’s conversation with Bump and Stacy at this link or in the player near the top of this post. Bump and Stacy airs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports.

