The Seattle Seahawks will go with a reliable choice of uniforms on Thursday as they look to stop a two-game skid at a crucial time in the season.

Check-In: Where Seahawks stand with postseason path narrowed

The Seahawks have announced that they will wear their most common road uniform combination of white jerseys and navy pants in their 5:15 p.m. Thursday Night Football meeting with the Bears in Chicago.

Since Seattle debuted its current uniform set, the white-over-navy look is their most commonly chosen in away games. The Seahawks have 31 wins in their 52 games in that combo, according to Seahawks.com, including all three times they have worn it this season.

The Seahawks had a four-game winning streak until running into a tough stretch of back-to-back games against the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The “Action Green” look had no luck against the Packers, while an all-navy combo was worn in a close loss to the Vikes. So maybe mixing and matching will be the ticket to help Seattle get back on track.

Seattle has never worn the white-over-navy combo in a game at Chicago.

The Hawks enter Week 17 with an 8-7 record, which is a game back of the Los Angeles Rams (9-6) with just two games remaining. The Rams can clinch the NFC West and eliminate Seattle from postseason contention if the Seahawks lose to the Bears and LA beats Arizona on Sunday.

Here’s some more information on Thursday’s game.

Seattle Seahawks (8-7) vs. Chicago Bears (4-11)

• When: 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26

• TV broadcast: Amazon Prime Video

• TV announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

• Seahawks Radio broadcast: Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

• Seahawks Radio streaming: Seattle Sports app, KIRO Newsradio app, official Seahawks app

• Seahawks Radio announcers: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (analyst) and Jen Mueller (reporter)

Primetime ball in the Windy City. #GoHawks x @safeway — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 24, 2024

More on the Seahawks

• Injury Report: Seattle Seahawks’ status before playing Bears

• Brock Huard: Seahawks have a position on D they need to address

• What’s the weather for Seahawks’ first game vs. Bears since snow bowl?

• Bump dives into nuances of Seahawks’ play-calling debate

• Brock: Why it’s so hard to evaluate Seattle Seahawks’ Geno Smith

Follow @BrentStecker