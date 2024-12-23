The Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears have some history on the day after Christmas. And you can probably recall, because it wasn’t all that long ago.

On Dec. 26, 2021, the Seahawks hosted the Bears in one of the more memorable games ever at Lumen Field – at least in terms of the weather. It was one of the rare occasions when Seattle played a home game in the snow, and we’re not talking about just a few flakes as the city was more or less shut down at the time because of its status as a winter wonderland. As for the game, a back-and-forth affair that ended up a last-minute Bears win, it proved to be quite the spectacle for those who enjoy a snow bowl every now and then.

The Hawks and Bears will resume their Dec. 26 series on Thursday night, only from Chicago’s Soldier Field this time. Could we see snow blanket the field again this time?

Unfortunately, don’t count it.

That being said, the weather isn’t exactly going to be nice even without snow expected. The Thursday forecast for Chicago, according to Weather.com, will be a high of 46 degrees and low of 42, with a 24% chance of precipitation and winds between 5-10 mph. That might not sound too bad in Seattle, but the cold in Chicago is always worse than it sounds – especially when you consider that the Bears’ Solider Field is situated right on the shores of Lake Michigan, which is infamous for its chilling winds.

The temperature in Chicago is forecast to dip as low as 32 on Tuesday and will hover in the high 30s on Wednesday, so while you shouldn’t expect a second Seahawks-Bears snow bowl on Thursday, it wouldn’t take too much of a unexpected change to make some flakes possible.

No matter the conditions, it will be a crucial night for the Seahawks, who at 8-7 are just barely clinging onto their playoff hopes. Seattle is a game behind the 9-6 Los Angeles Rams in the standings with two weeks to go, and if the Hawks lose Thursday and the Rams beat Arizona on Sunday, it would clinch the NFC West title for LA even before it hosts the Seahawks the following weekend.

The good news for the Hawks: Chicago is 4-11, on a current nine-game losing streak, and has lost each of its last three games by at least two scores. When it’s a must-win game, it helps to play a team that hasn’t won in 2 1/2 months.

Here’s some more information for Thursday’s game.

Seattle Seahawks (8-7) vs. Chicago Bears (4-11)

• When: 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26

• TV broadcast: Amazon Prime Video

• TV announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

• Seahawks Radio broadcast: Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

• Seahawks Radio streaming: Seattle Sports app, KIRO Newsradio app, official Seahawks app

• Seahawks Radio announcers: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (analyst) and Jen Mueller (reporter)

If you are more than 100 miles from Seattle, click here to find the nearest Seahawks Radio Network affiliate. For details on streaming Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

Pregame and postgame

• Seahawks Radio Pregame starts at 2 p.m. Thursday

• Seahawks Radio Postgame airs for three hours after the game.

• Pregame/halftime/postgame analysts: Michael Bumpus, Ray Roberts, Bryan Walters, Paul Moyer

