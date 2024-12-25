The Seattle Seahawks are just two days from playing the Chicago Bears, but they’ve yet to hit the field for a full practice due to the short week leading into Thursday Night Football.

Seattle has still has to send out injury reports this week, however, and Tuesday’s gives a glimpse into the state of the team going into a game the Seahawks almost certainly need to win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Hawks just held a walkthrough on Tuesday, after which they sent out an estimation of how players would have participated if it were a full practice. The main takeaway from the list is that top running back Kenneth Walker III was listed under the “did not practice” category with an ankle injury he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Sunday’s game was Walker’s first back after missing a pair of contests with a calf injury, and he appears at risk at missing yet another game.

Joining Walker on the DNP list is tight end Brady Russell, who has been sidelined in recent weeks with a foot injury.

Three keys players were listed as limited – tackle Abraham Lucas (knee), linebacker Ernest Jones IV (knee) and defesniev end Leonard Williams (foot) – but all were also given a rest designation, meaning there isn’t much to worry about.

Six additional players dealing with injuries were listed as full participants, including second-string running back Zach Charbonnet (elbow), which is important considering Walker’s status.

The Bears, meanwhile, have a more troublesome report Tuesday with five players on the DNP list (inlcuding former Seahawks running back Travis Homer), and another three listed as limited.

Thursday’s game will kick off at 5:15 p.m., with radio coverage being carried on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, and the Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio and official Seahawks apps beginning at 2 p.m. with the pregame show.

Here are Tuesday’s full injury reports from the Seahawks and Bears.

Seattle Seahawks (8-7)

• Did not practice

TE Brady Russell, foot

RB Kenneth Walker III, ankle

• Limited

T Abraham Lucas, knee (non-injury related/rest)

LB Ernest Jones IV, knee (non-injury related/rest)

DE Leonard Williams, foot (non-injury related/rest)

• Full

S K’Von Wallace, ankle

TE Noah Fant, knee

RB Zach Charbonnet, elbow

C Olu Oluwatimi, knee

LB Derick Hall, shoulder

LB Uchenna Nwosu, wrist

Chicago Bears (4-11)

• Did not practice

DB Elijah Hicks, ankle/foot

RB Travis Homer, hamstring

OL Teven Jenkins, calf

TE Marcedes Lewis, NIR/rest

DB Tarvarius Moore, knee

• Limited

DL Gervon Dexter Sr., knee

OL Doug Kramer Jr., shoulder

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga, hip

• Full

None listed.

