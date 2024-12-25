Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Injury Report: Seattle Seahawks’ status 2 days before playing Bears

Dec 24, 2024, 5:45 PM

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III...

Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to a 2024 game. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

(Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks are just two days from playing the Chicago Bears, but they’ve yet to hit the field for a full practice due to the short week leading into Thursday Night Football.

Check-In: Where Seahawks stand with postseason path narrowed

Seattle has still has to send out injury reports this week, however, and Tuesday’s gives a glimpse into the state of the team going into a game the Seahawks almost certainly need to win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Hawks just held a walkthrough on Tuesday, after which they sent out an estimation of how players would have participated if it were a full practice. The main takeaway from the list is that top running back Kenneth Walker III was listed under the “did not practice” category with an ankle injury he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Sunday’s game was Walker’s first back after missing a pair of contests with a calf injury, and he appears at risk at missing yet another game.

Joining Walker on the DNP list is tight end Brady Russell, who has been sidelined in recent weeks with a foot injury.

NFL standings

Three keys players were listed as limited – tackle Abraham Lucas (knee), linebacker Ernest Jones IV (knee) and defesniev end Leonard Williams (foot) – but all were also given a rest designation, meaning there isn’t much to worry about.

Six additional players dealing with injuries were listed as full participants, including second-string running back Zach Charbonnet (elbow), which is important considering Walker’s status.

The Bears, meanwhile, have a more troublesome report Tuesday with five players on the DNP list (inlcuding former Seahawks running back Travis Homer), and another three listed as limited.

Thursday’s game will kick off at 5:15 p.m., with radio coverage being carried on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, and the Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio and official Seahawks apps beginning at 2 p.m. with the pregame show.

Here are Tuesday’s full injury reports from the Seahawks and Bears.

Seattle Seahawks (8-7)

Did not practice

TE Brady Russell, foot
RB Kenneth Walker III, ankle

Limited

T Abraham Lucas, knee (non-injury related/rest)
LB Ernest Jones IV, knee (non-injury related/rest)
DE Leonard Williams, foot (non-injury related/rest)

Full

S K’Von Wallace, ankle
TE Noah Fant, knee
RB Zach Charbonnet, elbow
C Olu Oluwatimi, knee
LB Derick Hall, shoulder
LB Uchenna Nwosu, wrist

Chicago Bears (4-11)

Did not practice

DB Elijah Hicks, ankle/foot
RB Travis Homer, hamstring
OL Teven Jenkins, calf
TE Marcedes Lewis, NIR/rest
DB Tarvarius Moore, knee

Limited

DL Gervon Dexter Sr., knee
OL Doug Kramer Jr., shoulder
LB Amen Ogbongbemiga, hip

Full

None listed.

