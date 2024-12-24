Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Check-In: Where Seahawks stand with postseason path narrowed

Dec 24, 2024, 9:08 AM | Updated: 9:10 am

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba JSN Vikings...

Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba carries the ball against Minnesota on Dec. 22, 2024. (Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

(Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY SHANE LANTZ


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks may face insurmountable obstacles on their narrow path to the playoffs.

Seahawks’ destiny no longer in their hands | NFL standings

Their only hope of reaching the postseason is to win the NFC West, and they’re a game behind the Los Angeles Rams after Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. That means the Seahawks (8-7) have to win their final two games and the Rams must lose to slumping Arizona on Saturday for Seattle to sneak into the postseason.

Seattle was competitive against Minnesota, which shares the best record in the NFC with Detroit. Geno Smith’s 4-yard touchdown pass to AJ Barner gave the Seahawks the lead in the fourth quarter, but the Vikings took advantage of a facemask penalty against Byron Murphy II on their next possession, and Sam Darnold found Justin Jefferson for a go-ahead 39-yard touchdown.

A late interception by Smith sealed the loss and put the Seahawks in a tough spot heading into the final two weeks of the season.

“We just got to handle our part, which is win out,” linebacker Ernest Jones IV said. “Then, let the chips fall where they fall. Hopefully, we catch a little luck and we can get in there. But it’s tough in there.”

What’s working

Jaxon Smith-Njigba continued to shine, finishing with eight receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. He has 1,089 yards this season, becoming the 10th player in franchise history to reach 1,000 yards receiving and the first since DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett both did so in 2020. Smith-Njigba has led the Seahawks in receiving yards in each of the past eight games.

“He’s a great player,” Smith said. “Been having a tremendous season. Those things are to be expected of him. I think he’s only going to continue to get better. He’s a fighter. Got a lot of heart. That’s something that goes a long way.”

What needs help

The running game was a non-factor yet again. The Seahawks gained 59 yards on 15 carries for an average of 3.9 yards. Kenneth Walker III had eight rushes for 31 yards, including an 11-yard run that was Seattle’s longest of the day.

The Seahawks rank 30th in the NFL in rushing yards, and some of the blame will inevitably fall on offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

Stock up

Although he was intercepted twice, Smith had one of his better games of the season. He completed 72% of his passes (31 of 43) for 314 yards and three touchdowns for a passer rating of 96.5. Smith exceeded 300 yards passing for the fifth time this season and threw for three or more TDs for the second time.

“Geno is probably our top competitor on our football team,” coach Mike Macdonald said. “We’re not sitting here with life at the end of December unless Geno has done the things he’s done. He’s a fighter, man. I thought he played a good game.”

Stock down

Tre Brown had a bad series in the second quarter. A sack by Derick Hall on third-and-8 to seemingly force the Vikings to try a field goal was negated by an offside penalty against Brown.

On the next play, Jefferson got past Brown for a 14-yard touchdown catch that put the Vikings ahead 14-7. Brown, who started in place of Riq Woolen, hadn’t played a defensive snap since Seattle’s Week 6 loss to San Francisco, and he struggled to contain Jefferson, who finished with 10 catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Injuries

Walker left the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. Macdonald had no updates about Walker on Monday.

Key numbers

75 — The Seahawks threw the ball on 75% of their offensive snaps (45 of 60). One of their 15 runs was a 2-yard sneak by Julian Love on a fake punt in the fourth quarter, and another was an 8-yard scramble by Smith.

Zach Charbonnet, who ran for 134 yards two weeks ago against Arizona, had one carry for minus-1 yard.

Up next

The Seahawks play at Chicago on Thursday night. The Bears have lost nine straight.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Brock Huard: Seahawks have a position on D they need to address
What’s the weather for Seahawks’ first game vs. Bears since snow bowl?
Bump dives into nuances of Seahawks’ play-calling debate
Brock: Why it’s so hard to evaluate Seahawks QB Geno Smith
Two untimely penalties prove costly in Seattle Seahawks loss

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba JSN Vikings...

Shane Lantz

Check-In: Where Seahawks stand with postseason path narrowed

The Seattle Seahawks may face insurmountable obstacles on their narrow path to the playoffs after losing Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald...

Brent Stecker

Brock Huard: Seahawks have a position on D they need to address

Beside the offensive line, the Seattle Seahawks need to focus on a defensive position for improvement for 2025, explains Brock Huard.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Michael Dickson snow Chicago Bears...

Brent Stecker

What’s weather for Seahawks’ first game vs Bears since snow bowl?

The Seattle Seahawks will play the Chicago Bears on the day after Christmas just like in 2021. Will the weather be a repeat?

20 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith Kenneth Walker III Minnesota Vikings 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Bump dives into nuances of Seahawks’ play-calling debate

Michael Bumpus examines the Seattle Seahawks' run-pass imbalance and why the issue isn't as cut and dry as it may appear.

21 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith pass Minnesota Vikings 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Brock: Why it’s so hard to evaluate Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Brock Huard and Mike Salk try to make sense of yet another roller-coaster performance by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

24 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson...

Shane Lantz

The Seahawks’ destiny is no longer in their own hands

For the Seattle Seahawks, there is now no easy path to the postseason after Sunday's 27-24 loss at home to the Minnesota Vikings.

1 day ago

Check-In: Where Seahawks stand with postseason path narrowed