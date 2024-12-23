The Seattle Seahawks lost their grip on a share of first place in the NFC West on Sunday, as they fell 27-24 to the Minnesota Vikings after giving up a late touchdown and throwing an interception in their last chance to win or force overtime.

Seattle drops to 8-7 on the season, taking them out of a tie for the division lead after the Los Angeles Rams (9-6) defeated the New York Jets earlier Sunday.

The Hawks now have just a few days before they go to chilly Chicago to take on the Bears in their second-to-last game at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

What loss to Vikings means for Seahawks’ playoff hopes

As we do after each Seahawks game, we have collected the instant reactions from the voices of Seattle Sports. This time, it’s the team from Wyman and Bob weighing. See what they have to say below, and be sure to tune in to the station on 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com all day Monday for even more reaction and analysis beginning at 6 a.m., including the weekly Mike Macdonald Show at 9:30 a.m. with the Seahawks head coach and Wyman and Bob from 2-7 p.m.

On a day where the Cardinals and 49ers were eliminated from playoff contention, the Seahawks put themselves in a position to be in the same boat. This was a game that they desperately needed and most certainly could have won.

There are going to be a ton of questions about this one, such as 43 pass attempts to 13 total running back carries. Why?

Cornerback Tre Brown had a dreadful set of plays, including one that negated a sack by Derick Hall, then getting beat on the very next play for a touchdown. And the Seahawks were penalized 11 times for 77 yards, with a few of those coming at very inopportune times, to say the least.

Geno Smith had a very Geno Smith kind of day. He made some absolutely brilliant throws throughout the game. He also made some backbreaking mistakes, with two more interceptions and taking a sack on a drive that resulted in a missed 60-yard field goal attempt. Safe to say, he gave ammunition to those on both sides of the Geno debate.

Bottom line, this team just is not good enough to overcome the kind of mistakes they made in very crucial situations in this game. They beat themselves as much as the Vikings did.

Dave Wyman

