The Seattle Seahawks no longer have control of their own destiny in the NFC West race.

After their latest setback, they now need some help from a division rival.

Seattle entered Sunday tied with the Los Angeles Rams atop the NFC West. But with the Rams’ 19-9 win over the New York Jets and the Seahawks’ crushing 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle (8-7) fell one game back of the Rams (9-6) with two weeks left in the regular season. The Seahawks also were officially eliminated from wild-card contention, due to the Washington Commanders’ victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

That leaves Seattle with only one realistic path to winning the NFC West and advancing to the playoffs:

• The Seahawks need to beat the Chicago Bears (4-11) on the road Thursday night.

• The Rams need to lose to the Arizona Cardinals (7-8) at home next Saturday night.

• The Seahawks need to beat the Rams in the regular-season finale in Week 18.

Under the scenario above, Seattle would finish 10-7 and the Rams would finish 9-8.

If the Seahawks win out and the Rams beat the Cardinals before losing to Seattle in Week 18, the Seahawks and Rams would finish tied at 10-7. That would prompt the NFL’s tiebreaker criteria to take effect, which would almost certainly result in the Rams winning the division, as detailed below:

1. The first tiebreaker is head-to-head matchups, which would be split. The Rams beat the Seahawks in Week 9, and in this scenario the Seahawks would have beaten the Rams in Week 18 to tie the season series.

2. The second tiebreaker is the teams’ division records. In this scenario, both teams would finish 4-2 within the NFC West.

3. The third tiebreaker is the teams’ record against common opponents. In this scenario, both teams would finish 7-5 against the 12 common opponents they faced.

4. The fourth tiebreaker is the teams’ conference records. In this scenario, both teams would finish 6-6 against NFC opponents.

5. That would bring it to the fifth tiebreaker, which is strength of victory – the combined win percentage of the opponents each team beat. The Rams currently have the advantage, holding a .448 strength of victory compared to Seattle’s .425, according to NFL GSIS. Under this scenario, it would a lot of results going the Seahawks’ way to swing the strength of victory tiebreaker in their favor.

So for the Seahawks, it’s pretty straightforward: Win out and hope the Cardinals beat the Rams.

Anything less than that and Seattle will likely miss the playoffs for the second straight year.

