Two NFC West teams out, leaving one for Seahawks to worry about

There will be two games left for the Seattle Seahawks after Sunday, but it’s shaping up for the last one to be a showdown for the NFC West.

While the Hawks were dealing with the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field, the rest of the division had their own Week 16 games, and the results left Seattle with just the Los Angeles Rams to fight for the NFC West title and the playoff spot that will come with it.

The Rams took care of the New York Jets 19-9 in chilly New Jersey to improve to 9-6, guaranteeing they will own at least a share of the division lead going into Week 17. The Arizona Cardinals, meanwhile, lost to the Carolina Panthers 36-30 in overtime, dropping their record to 7-8 and officially eliminating them from playoff contention. And the San Francisco 49ers (6-8) suffered the same fate before they even kicked off Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins, as the Washington Commanders’ stunning 36-33 win over the Philadelphia Eagles eliminated the defending NFC champion Niners from the race for an NFC wild card.

Both Arizona and San Francisco had stints atop the division during this season, only to see their playoff hopes dashed with two games remaining.

As for Seattle, it fell to 8-7 on the season with a 27-24 loss to Minnesota, which dropped the Seahawks a game back of the Rams in the NFC West. The Hawks will be on the road against the Chicago Bears (4-11) on Thursday, then go to Los Angeles in a gigantic Week 18 battle. The Rams won at Seattle 26-20 in overtime on Nov. 3.

Rost: Seahawks’ loss to Vikings leaves two big questions

Here are summaries of Sunday’s Rams and Cardinals games from The Associated Press.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw a go-ahead 11-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Higbee early in the fourth quarter after a turnover by Aaron Rodgers and the Los Angeles Rams beat the New York Jets 19-9 on Sunday for their fourth consecutive victory.

The Rams (9-6), who have won five of six, maintained their spot atop the NFC West standings with the victory after a slow start against the Jets (4-11) on a day when it was a frosty 23 degrees (minus-5 Celsius) at kickoff.

But Los Angeles’ defense, which struggled most of the game against Rodgers and New York’s offense, came up with a momentum-turning play.

With the game tied at 9 early in the fourth quarter, Kam Curl sacked Rodgers on a blitz and forced a fumble that Jared Verse recovered at the Jets 21.

Three plays later, Stafford found Higbee — making his season debut after missing the first 14 games with a knee injury — for a go-ahead 11-yard touchdown that made it 16-9.

Joshua Karty’s 45-yard field goal put the Rams up by two scores at 19-9 with 5:17 left.

The Jets couldn’t muster a comeback attempt. Anders Carlson’s 48-yard attempt with 1:57 remaining was wide right. New York had another chance to get the ball, but Jordan Whittington recovered Xavier Gipson’s muffed punt return to seal the win for the Rams.

Stafford was 6 of 10 for 46 yards and an interception in the first half, and finished 14 of 19 for 110 yards. Kyren Williams ran for 122 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

Rodgers was 28 of 42 for 256 yards and a touchdown to Davante Adams in the loss that overshadowed a promising start for New York.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chuba Hubbard ran for a 21-yard touchdown in overtime, and the Carolina Panthers eliminated the Arizona Cardinals from playoff contention with a 36-30 victory on Sunday.

Hubbard finished with 152 yards and two TDs on 25 carries. He rushed for 49 yards on the decisive drive in OT.

Kyler Murray threw for 202 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and his 20-yard TD run helped rally Arizona (7-8) from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force the extra period. But it wasn’t enough for the Cardinals, who led the NFC West in early November but have lost four of five since.

Bryce Young went 17 of 26 for 158 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a career-high 68 yards, including 23-yard score, as the Panthers snapped a four-game skid. Adam Thielen and David Moore had TD catches for Carolina (4-11).

James Conner rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 49 yards for Arizona before leaving the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. Murray had 63 yards on the ground.

In overtime, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon went for it on fourth-and-2 at the Arizona 18, and Michael Carter picked up the first down with a 5-yard run. But the Panthers then sacked Murray at his own 7, forcing a punt.

Hubbard took over from there.

He ran for 28 yards on his first carry off the right side, and then, on similar play, shed two tacklers on the way to the end zone.

