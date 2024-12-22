Michael Penix Jr wins debut as Atlanta Falcons’ starting QB

ATLANTA (AP) — Former UW Huskies standout Michael Penix Jr. won his debut as Atlanta’s starting quarterback, thanks largely to a defense that returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns, and the Falcons bolstered their playoff hopes by handing the hapless New York Giants their franchise-record 10th straight loss, 34-7 on Sunday.

Jessie Bates and Matthew Judon each had a pick-6 to carry Atlanta (8-7) to its second straight win after a four-game losing streak put its postseason hopes in jeopardy. The Falcons came into the week a game behind Tampa Bay in the NFC South and holding the tiebreaker edge over the Buccaneers, who were playing Sunday night at Dallas.

Penix, the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s draft, got his first NFL start against the Giants (2-13) after the Falcons decided to bench turnover-prone Kirk Cousins, just nine months after signing him to a four-year, $180 million contract that included $100 million in guaranteed money.

The left-handed rookie was not overwhelmed by the moment, completing 18 of 27 passes for 202 yards — numbers that would’ve been better if not for at least three dropped passes, one of which Kyle Pitts bobbled right into the hands of a New York defender for Penix’s lone interception.

The defense made things even easier for the new starter, throttling a New York team that struggled to put anything together with former Seahawks QB Drew Lock returning as the starter after missing the previous week with a heel injury.

With the Giants up 7-3 in the second quarter, Lock’s pass for Wan’Dale Robinson was easily swiped by Bates, who ran untouched the other way for a 55-yard touchdown return that put the Falcons ahead to stay.

Judon put the game away on the second play of the second half, grabbing a ball that was batted in the air by Zach Harrison as Lock attempted to throw. The edge rusher took it 27 yards for another pick-6 that gave Atlanta a commanding 24-7 lead.

It was only the second time in franchise history that Atlanta has returned a pair of interceptions to the end zone. Kenny Johnson did it by himself in a 47-41 victory over Green Bay on Nov. 27, 1983.

Lock, on the other hand, became the first Giants quarterback since Eli Manning in 2007 to toss multiple pick-6s in a game.

Bijan Robinson had touchdowns runs of 2 and 4 yards for the Falcons. He finished with 94 yards on 22 carries and now has 10 rushing TDs on the season, becoming the first Atlanta back to reach double figures since Devonta Freeman during the 2016 Super Bowl season.

Lock opened the scoring with a 2-yard TD pass to Tyrone Tracy, who made a dazzling one-handed catch while tiptoeing along the end line. But that was about the only highlight for the Giants, who are wrapping up one of the most dismal seasons in their storied history.

Riley Patterson, taking over as Atlanta’s kicker after struggling Younghoe Koo went on injured reserve, made field goals of 52 and 37 yards after missing his first attempt from 43 yards.

