The Seattle Seahawks are heading into an important matchup with the Minnesota Vikings about as healthy as can be for Week 16 of the NFL season.

Macdonald Preview: Seattle Seahawks have another ‘great opportunity’ vs Vikings

The Seahawks on Friday ruled out tight end Brady Russell (foot), linebacker Trevis Gipson (ankle) and safety K’Von Wallace (ankle) for Sunday’s game.

No other players carried injury designations, which means starting running back Kenneth Walker III is set to return and quarterback Geno Smith, running back Zach Charbonnet and center Olu Oluwatimi are also on track to play.

Russell, a special teams contributor and the team’s fourth-string tight end, has missed three of the past five games while dealing with the foot injury, including last week against the Green Bay Packers. Gipson hasn’t played since Week 5 and was a healthy scratch last week. Wallace is continuing to work his way back from an ankle injury that put him on injured reserve Nov. 11. The Seahawks designated Wallace to return to practice Dec. 11, but he has yet to be added back to the active roster.

Walker has missed the past two games with the calf issue and four total due to injuries this season. He logged his first full practice since Nov. 29 on Thursday and was a full participant again Friday. The third-year pro leads the team with 542 rushing yards.

With Walker out, Charbonnet assumed the No. 1 role in the backfield over the past two games. The UCLA product combined for 188 yards and three touchdowns on the ground during the two-game stretch, including a career-best 134 yards and two TDs in Seattle’s Dec. 8 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He was held out of practice Wednesday with an oblique injury, but was a limited participant Thursday and practiced in full Friday.

Smith left last week’s loss to the Packers midway through the third quarter with a knee injury and did not return, but has been a full participant in practice all week. Backup Sam Howell was sacked four times and went completed just 5 of 14 passes for 24 yards and one interception in relief of Smith.

Oluwatimi also exited last week’s game early with a knee injury. The second-year center was held out of practice Wednesday, but logged a limited session the following day and was a full participant Friday.

Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III are off the injury report.#GoHawks x @VMFHealth — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 20, 2024

Vikings injury report

Minnesota is set to be without two defenders and has a pair listed as questionable for the matchup.

The Vikings ruled out defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (concussion) and cornerback Fabian Moreau (hip). Safety Harrison Smith (foot) and fullback C.J. Ham (ankle) are both questionable.

Smith, a 13th-year pro, is the lone starter on the injury report. The six-time Pro Bowl selection has played in all 14 games this season, registering 70 total tackles, nine passes defended, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and one sack.

More Seahawks coverage

• Stacy Rost’s 3 things to know for Seahawks-Vikings matchup

• Lefko: One Seahawks hire was a risk that’s now apparent

• The league has taken notice of Seahawks’ lack of home-field advantage

• Breaking down Seahawks’ NFC West title and playoff odds

• Seahawks look to increase playoff odds in clash vs Vikings

Follow @ZacHereth