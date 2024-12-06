The Seattle Seahawks on Friday listed running back Kenneth Walker III and punter Michael Dickson as questionable for Sunday’s pivotal NFC West clash at the Arizona Cardinals.

Veteran outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who returned to practice from the injured reserve this week, did not carry an injury designation and was a full participant during Friday’s practice.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf (shoulder) and defensive linemen Leonard Williams (foot) and Johnathan Hankins (rest) also did not carry injury designations after being held out of practice Thursday. Metcalf and Hankins were full participants Friday, while Williams was limited.

Walker (ankle/calf) was a non-participant in practice Thursday and Friday after logging a limited session Wednesday. Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Friday it’s unclear if Walker will be available against Arizona.

“I wish I could tell you. I just don’t know right now,” Macdonald said. “So we’ll talk about plans in place on how we want to operate going into the weekend, if we want to make any moves or if we want to take it up to the game on Sunday.”

Walker missed two games earlier this season with an oblique injury. The third-year running back leads the team with 542 yards and seven touchdowns on 145 carries over 10 games.

If Walker is unable to go, backup Zach Charbonnet figures to see the bulk of the action at running back. The second-year pro rushed for a 129 yards and three TDs on 32 carries in two starts in place of Walker. He has 266 yards and five TDs rushing on the season. Third-string running back Kenny McIntosh would also likely see an expanded role.

Macdonald said the team could elevate rookie running back George Holani from the practice squad as well.

Back spasms kept Dickson from punting in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s 26-21 win over the New York Jets, although he was able to fill his duties as the placeholder on extra points and field goals.

With Dickson’s status in question, the Seahawks signed punter Ty Zentner to the practice squad on Friday. However, Macdonald said the team expects to Dickson, who was a full participant in Friday’s practice, to play against Arizona.

“He’s just getting better every day,” Macdonald said. “I mean, it looks positive right now. You just never know if (his back) is gonna lock up again, so you have a contingency plan, but we’re planning on him being ready to go.”

Nwosu is set for his first game action since his season debut Week 5 against the New York Giants. The seventh-year pro missed Seattle’s first four games with an MCL sprain suffered in the team’s preseason finale and left his only regular season appearance in the first half with a thigh injury.

Macdonald said Nwosu will be limited in his return.

“We have a plan for him to bring him back,” he said. “He’s not going to be playing every snap. … It won’t be a full workload right now.”

The Seahawks also ruled out reserve tackle Stone Forsythe, who returned to practice this week but remains on injured reserve with a hand injury.

Arizona Cardinals injury report

The Cardinals ruled out rookie cornerback Elijah Jones (ankle) and listed defensive linemen Dante Stills and Naquan Jones as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Jones has yet to appear in a game this season. Stills has a team-high 4.5 sacks to go with four tackles for loss and one forced fumble in 11 games. Jones has two sacks and two tackles for loss over seven games.

