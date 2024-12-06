Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Huard: What Seahawks need to repeat against Cardinals

Dec 6, 2024, 7:59 AM

Seattle Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon...

Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals looks to pass as Devon Witherspoon defends during a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks have had a number of important matchups in recent weeks, but this Sunday’s game is shaping up to be the biggest of the season thus far.

Seattle Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu returns from IR, nominated for award

The first-place Seahawks travel to face the second-place Arizona Cardinals with a chance to remain alone atop the division and secure a tiebreaker over Arizona. With just four games remaining after, Seattle (7-5 record) can push its lead to two games over the Cardinals (6-6), who are tied with Los Angeles Rams.

The Seahawks and Cardinals met just two weeks ago at Lumen Field – a 16-6 Seattle victory that was highlighted by a dominant defensive effort.

A major key to Seattle’s strong showing on defense was its ability to contain the running threat presented by quarterback Kyler Murray. The speedy signal-caller rushed for just 9 yards on two carries, one of just three times Murray has been held to single-digit rushing yards this season.

During his Blue 88 segment Thursday on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, FOX football analyst and former NFL QB Brock Huard explained why keeping Murray in check on the ground again will be of utmost importance for the Seahawks on Sunday.

“Kyler in the Arizona Cardinals’ six wins this year, he’s run for 252 yards, over 40 a game, including four rushing touchdowns,” Huard said. “In his six losses, he’s run for 29 yards a game (and) no rushing touchdowns.”

Containing Murray on the ground showed up in a major way the last time the teams met on a game-changing play that cemented Seattle’s win. With Arizona facing fourth-and-1 at the Seahawks’ 40-yard down 7-3 midway through the third quarter, the Cardinals attempted to get Murray out on a bootleg off play-action, but Seattle cornerback Devon Witherspoon was able to keep the edge and force Murray into an errant throw that resulted in a pick-six for safety Coby Bryant.

Huard feels the Cardinals need to do a better job of actively trying to take advantage of Murray’s legs. He just hopes they wait another week to do so.

“If you’re Kyler Murray and I’m Arizona and you’re coming down the stretch of the season … you gotta run,” Huard said. “I would boot him, I would waggle him, I would sprint him, I would get him out of the pocket seven to 10 times a game. I’d run speed option once or twice a game. I would get that guy’s legs activated, and for whatever reason they’ve not done a ton of that. I don’t wanna see that Sunday against Seattle.

“When he doesn’t run, he becomes very, very, very average. It’s gotta stay that way Sunday afternoon in the desert.”

Listen to the full conversation at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6-10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Big Ray explains why the Seahawks’ run game is stuck
• How is Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald coming along as head coach?
Rost: How the Seahawks fit into the NFC postseason picture
• Brock and Salk: Can the Seahawks’ defense be called elite?
• See uniforms for Seattle Seahawks’ huge road game at Cardinals

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Seattle Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon...

Zac Hereth

Huard: What Seahawks need to repeat against Cardinals

Former NFL quarterback Brock Huard underscores the importance for the Seattle Seahawks to slow down Kyler Murray's rushing abilities.

5 seconds ago

UW Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch...

Zac Hereth

Brock Huard reacts to UW Huskies’ high-ranking 2025 recruiting class

The former UW Huskies QB assesses the class first-year coach Jedd Fisch is building after the early signing period opened up.

20 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks vs New York Jets...

Cameron Van Til

Brock and Salk: Can the Seahawks’ defense be called elite?

Brock Huard and Mike Salk evaluate whether the Seattle Seahawks' dominant four-game stretch on defense has vaulted the unit into elite status.

2 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: #Seahawks ’24 defense ELITE? NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah explains

NFL Network Analyst and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah makes his weekly appearance with Brock & Salk to discuss what it takes for an NFL defense to be considered “elite” – and if the Hawks D fits the bill. Listen to The Brock & Salk Show weekdays from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Seattle […]

2 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jeremiah answer on if the #Seahawks are an ELITE defense

NFL Network Analyst and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah makes his weekly appearance with Brock & Salk to discuss what he learned after watching the game tape of Seahawks vs. NY Jets, if the Hawks defense could be considered “Elite” and if Geno Smith will have his contract restructured after this season. 0:00 – Identifying […]

2 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: #MLB Golden At-Bat Rule: Good or Bad Idea? | Seattle Sports

Mike Salk and Brock Huard debate if the MLB’s proposed Golden At-Bat rule would be a good idea or if it is a foolish idea. —— Listen to The Brock & Salk Show weekday mornings on Seattle Sports 710 AM and the Seattle Sports App, or on-demand wherever you listen to podcasts. Catch up every […]

2 days ago

Huard: What Seahawks need to repeat against Cardinals