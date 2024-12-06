Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks sign punter to practice squad ahead of Sunday’s NFC West clash

Dec 6, 2024, 11:27 AM

Seattle Seahawks Houston Texas punter Ty Zentner 2023...

Recently signed Seattle Seahawks punter Ty Zentner punts for the Houston Texans during a 2023 game. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

(Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks signed second-year punter Ty Zentner to their practice squad on Friday, giving them another option if veteran Michael Dickson is unable to play.

Macdonald previews Seahawks’ pivotal rematch vs Arizona

Dickson was unavailable in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday’s win over the New York Jets due to back spasms. He was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald expressed optimism that Dickson would be able to play Sunday, but said, “We’re not sure right now.”

Zentner, who went undrafted out of Kansas State, has appeared in 10 games for three teams over the past two seasons. His lone game this year came against the Seahawks in Week 9 – during a short stint with the Los Angeles Rams. Last year, appeared in four games for the Houston Texans and five games for the Tennessee Titans.

Zentner signed with the Rams on Nov. 1 and was released on Nov. 19.

Over his brief NFL career, Zentner has averaged 44.1 yards per punt, with 13 of his 45 punts downed inside the opposing 20-yard line. Zentner downed three punts inside the Seattle 20 in their Week 9 matchup, but had a punt blocked by Cody White.

Dickson has had another standout season for the Seahawks. The seventh-year Australian punter is averaging 48.7 yards per punt, with 18 of his 50 punts downed inside the opposing 20-yard line.

With Dickson dealing with back spasms in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Seattle elected to keep its offense on the field for a fourth down inside its own 40-yard line with just under 10 minutes remaining. The Seahawks converted the fourth down and went on a go-ahead touchdown later in the drive, which keyed a 26-21 victory over the Jets.

“We nominated (Dickson) as the honorary player of the game for not being available – for us having to go for it on fourth down,” Macdonald joked after the game.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Huard: What Seattle Seahawks need to repeat against Cardinals
• Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu returns from IR, nominated for award
• Seattle Seahawks waive kick returner, claim potential replacement
• Big Ray explains why the Seattle Seahawks’ run game is stuck
Brock and Salk: Can the Seattle Seahawks’ defense be called elite?

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Houston Texas punter Ty Zentner 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks sign punter to practice squad ahead of Sunday’s NFC West clash

The Seattle Seahawks added punter Ty Zentner to their practice squad, giving them another option if veteran Michael Dickson is unable to play.

4 seconds ago

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams Kyler Murray pass breakup 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Macdonald previews Seahawks’ pivotal rematch vs Arizona

After becoming a first-time dad earlier this week, coach Mike Macdonald and the Seattle Seahawks head to Arizona for a massive NFC West clash.

53 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon...

Zac Hereth

Huard: What Seahawks need to repeat against Cardinals

Former NFL quarterback Brock Huard underscores the importance for the Seattle Seahawks to slow down Kyler Murray's rushing abilities.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks Injury Report: Walker, Metcalf held out of practice

Veteran defensive linemen Leonard Williams and Johnathan Hankins also did not practice Thursday for the Seattle Seahawks.

19 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks waive Dee Williams...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks waive kick returner, claim potential replacement

The Seattle Seahawks cut Dee Williams after his third fumble in the return game. They claimed wide receiver Jaelon Darden of waivers.

21 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu returns from IR, nominated for award

Uchenna Nwsou could return as soon as Sunday for the Seattle Seahawks after being activated from injured reserve on Thursday.

22 hours ago

Seahawks sign punter to practice squad ahead of Sunday’s NFC West clash