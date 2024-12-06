The Seattle Seahawks signed second-year punter Ty Zentner to their practice squad on Friday, giving them another option if veteran Michael Dickson is unable to play.

Macdonald previews Seahawks’ pivotal rematch vs Arizona

Dickson was unavailable in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday’s win over the New York Jets due to back spasms. He was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald expressed optimism that Dickson would be able to play Sunday, but said, “We’re not sure right now.”

Zentner, who went undrafted out of Kansas State, has appeared in 10 games for three teams over the past two seasons. His lone game this year came against the Seahawks in Week 9 – during a short stint with the Los Angeles Rams. Last year, appeared in four games for the Houston Texans and five games for the Tennessee Titans.

Zentner signed with the Rams on Nov. 1 and was released on Nov. 19.

Over his brief NFL career, Zentner has averaged 44.1 yards per punt, with 13 of his 45 punts downed inside the opposing 20-yard line. Zentner downed three punts inside the Seattle 20 in their Week 9 matchup, but had a punt blocked by Cody White.

Dickson has had another standout season for the Seahawks. The seventh-year Australian punter is averaging 48.7 yards per punt, with 18 of his 50 punts downed inside the opposing 20-yard line.

With Dickson dealing with back spasms in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Seattle elected to keep its offense on the field for a fourth down inside its own 40-yard line with just under 10 minutes remaining. The Seahawks converted the fourth down and went on a go-ahead touchdown later in the drive, which keyed a 26-21 victory over the Jets.

“We nominated (Dickson) as the honorary player of the game for not being available – for us having to go for it on fourth down,” Macdonald joked after the game.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Huard: What Seattle Seahawks need to repeat against Cardinals

• Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu returns from IR, nominated for award

• Seattle Seahawks waive kick returner, claim potential replacement

• Big Ray explains why the Seattle Seahawks’ run game is stuck

• Brock and Salk: Can the Seattle Seahawks’ defense be called elite?

Follow @CameronVanTil