A look at bowl projections for UW Huskies and WSU Cougars

The UW Huskies and WSU Cougars both wrapped up their regular-season slate this past weekend.

Now, they await their bowl destinations.

Report: WSU Cougars OC leaving for same job with Oklahoma

The complete college football bowl schedule will be finalized by this Sunday, following the weekend’s conference championship games and Sunday’s College Football Playoff selection show. But until then, here’s a look at where various experts are projecting the Huskies and Cougars to go bowling.

One thing to keep in mind: Even though the old Pac-12 collapsed and its teams are now scattered across four different conferences, the bowl tie-ins for those 12 teams remain the same for both this season and next season. The six Pac-12 bowl tie-ins are the Alamo Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, Sun Bowl, LA Bowl and Independence Bowl.

NOTE: All rankings below refer to Sunday’s edition of the AP Top 25 poll, since the latest College Football Playoff rankings aren’t released until late Tuesday afternoon.

UW Huskies

Record: 6-6 overall, 4-5 Big Ten

Washington wrapped up its first season under head coach Jedd Fisch with a 49-21 blowout loss to top-ranked and undefeated Oregon on Saturday. After losing 20 of 22 starters and their entire coaching staff from last year’s national runner-up team, the Huskies experienced plenty of growing pains during their debut season in the Big Ten. But they did manage to avenge their national championship game loss with a memorable win over Michigan. And they reached the six-win mark to become bowl-eligible, which will provide valuable extra practice time for Fisch as he looks to rebuild the program.

• HOLIDAY BOWL vs. PITTSBURGH (7-5, 3-5 ACC)

Dec. 27 at Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)

Predicted by: CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm

• LAS VEGAS BOWL vs. No. 15 OLE MISS (9-3, 5-3 SEC)

Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

Predicted by: The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy

• SUN BOWL vs. No. 23 SYRACUSE (9-3, 5-3 ACC)

Dec. 31 at Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

Predicted by: USA TODAY’s Erick Smith

• SUN BOWL vs. No. 23 SYRACUSE (9-3, 5-3 ACC)

Dec. 31 at Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

Predicted by: Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan

• SUN BOWL vs. LOUISVILLE (8-4, 5-3 ACC)

Dec. 31 at Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

Predicted by: ESPN’s Mark Schlabach

• SUN BOWL vs. PITTSBURGH (7-5, 3-5 ACC)

Dec. 31 at Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

Predicted by: ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura

WSU Cougars

Record: 8-4

Three weeks ago, Washington State was 8-1 and sitting at No. 18 in the College Football Playoff rankings, highlighted by early-season victories over Texas Tech and archrival Washington. But the Cougars ended their regular season on a three-game losing streak, falling to underdogs New Mexico, Oregon State and Wyoming by a combined seven points. Yet despite the disappointing finish, it appears WSU will have a chance to cap its season on a good note against a quality opponent.

• HOLIDAY BOWL vs. No. 18 CLEMSON (9-3, 7-1 ACC)

Dec. 27 at Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)

Predicted by: The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy

• HOLIDAY BOWL vs. No. 18 CLEMSON (9-3, 7-1 ACC)

Dec. 27 at Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)

Predicted by: ESPN’s Mark Schlabach

• HOLIDAY BOWL vs. No. 18 CLEMSON (9-3, 7-1 ACC)

Dec. 27 at Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)

Predicted by: USA TODAY’s Erick Smith

• HOLIDAY BOWL vs. No. 18 CLEMSON (9-3, 7-1 ACC)

Dec. 27 at Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)

Predicted by: Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan

• HOLIDAY BOWL vs. No. 23 SYRACUSE (9-3, 5-3 ACC)

Dec. 27 at Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)

Predicted by: ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura

• LAS VEGAS BOWL vs. TEXAS A&M (8-4, 5-3 SEC)

Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

Predicted by: CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm

More on UW Huskies and WSU Cougars football

• WSU Cougars coach Jake Dickert removes his defensive coordinator

• Gabriel leads No. 1 Oregon in 49-21 rout of rival UW Huskies

• WSU Cougars stunned as Wyoming wins 15-14 on late TD pass

• UW Huskies star running back announces he’s returning for 2025

Follow @CameronVanTil