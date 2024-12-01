Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

WSU

WSU Cougars stunned as Wyoming wins 15-14 on late TD pass

Nov 30, 2024, 9:14 PM

Wyoming COwboys WSU Cougars Evan Svoboda...

Wyoming QB Evan Svoboda throws a pass against the WSU Cougars on Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Evan Svoboda threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to John Michael Gyllenborg with 24 seconds remaining to rally Wyoming to a 15-14 victory over the WSU Cougars on Saturday night in the Cowboys’ season finale.

Wyoming Cougars 15, WSU Cougars 14: Box score

Wyoming (3-9) only scored on John Hoyland field goals covering 40, 22 and 42 yards, respectively, in each of the first three quarters until Svoboda’s game-winning toss.

John Mateer fired a 37-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Williams on Washington State’s second possession to put the Cougars up 7-0. Wyoming answered with Hoyland’s first field goal with 4 seconds left and trailed 7-3.

The Cougars took a 14-3 lead at the 9:32 mark of the second quarter when Mateer finished off a 10-play 74-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Ethan Day recovered a Mateer fumble at the Wyoming 35-yard line with 51 seconds left before halftime. Svoboda drove the Cowboys to the Cougars’ 5-yard line before settling for Hoyland’s short field goal on the final play and an eight-point deficit at intermission.

Hoyland’s final field goal was the only score of the third quarter and finished off a 14-play drive to get Wyoming within five points. The Cougars went three-and-out twice in the period and ran just 12 plays.

Svoboda’s touchdown pass came at the end of a 14-play 90-yard drive that began with 3:38 left to play.

Svoboda finished with 206 yards on 21-for-34 passing with one interception for Wyoming.

Mateer completed 16 of 22 passes for 182 yards with one interception for the Cougars (8-4), who await a bowl-game opponent. He carried 18 times for 56 yards.

Gabriel leads No. 1 Oregon in 49-21 rout of rival UW Huskies

WSU

Wyoming COwboys WSU Cougars Evan Svoboda...

The Associated Press

WSU Cougars stunned as Wyoming wins 15-14 on late TD pass

Evan Svoboda threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to John Michael Gyllenborg with 24 seconds remaining to rally Wyoming to a 15-14 victory over the WSU Cougars on Saturday night in the Cowboys’ season finale.

4 seconds ago

WSU Cougars basketball general...

The Associated Press

SMU pulls away in second half to beat WSU Cougars 77-60

Boopie Miller scored 16 points, and SMU pulled away late to beat the WSU Cougars 77-60 Wednesday night in the Acrisure Holiday Invitational title game.

3 days ago

Gardner Minshew injury Raiders WSU Cougars...

W.G. Ramirez

Former WSU star Minshew suffers potentially season-ending injury

Las Vegas Raiders QB and former WSU Cougars star Gardner Minshew suffered a potentially serious injury when he was sacked and landed hard on his left shoulder in Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

5 days ago

WSU Cougars Pac-12 Jake Dickert...

Eric Olson

AP Top 25: Oregon remains unanimous No. 1; WSU drops out

Undefeated Oregon will be the top team in the nation when the UW Huskies visit Eugene next weekend, while the WSU Cougars' four-week run in the AP top 25 is over.

6 days ago

WSU Cougars fall to Oregon State...

Anne M. Peterson

Cougars fall to Oregon St. 41-38 in ‘Pac-2 title game’

Oregon State hit a 55-yard field goal in the final minute to send the WSU Cougars to their second straight loss.

7 days ago

WSU Cougars John Mateer...

Anne M. Peterson

No. 25 WSU meets Oregon State in de facto ‘Pac-2’ title tilt

The remaining two members of the Pac-12 square off Saturday when the WSU Cougars travel to Corvallis to take on the Oregon State Beavers.

8 days ago

WSU Cougars stunned as Wyoming wins 15-14 on late TD pass