WSU Cougars stunned as Wyoming wins 15-14 on late TD pass

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Evan Svoboda threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to John Michael Gyllenborg with 24 seconds remaining to rally Wyoming to a 15-14 victory over the WSU Cougars on Saturday night in the Cowboys’ season finale.

Wyoming Cougars 15, WSU Cougars 14: Box score

TOUCHDOWN WYOMING!!! EVAN SVOBODA WITH A DIME ON 4TH DOWN TO GIVE THE COWBOYS THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/gGSr7nz3l6 — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) December 1, 2024

Wyoming (3-9) only scored on John Hoyland field goals covering 40, 22 and 42 yards, respectively, in each of the first three quarters until Svoboda’s game-winning toss.

John Mateer fired a 37-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Williams on Washington State’s second possession to put the Cougars up 7-0. Wyoming answered with Hoyland’s first field goal with 4 seconds left and trailed 7-3.

The Cougars took a 14-3 lead at the 9:32 mark of the second quarter when Mateer finished off a 10-play 74-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Ethan Day recovered a Mateer fumble at the Wyoming 35-yard line with 51 seconds left before halftime. Svoboda drove the Cowboys to the Cougars’ 5-yard line before settling for Hoyland’s short field goal on the final play and an eight-point deficit at intermission.

Hoyland’s final field goal was the only score of the third quarter and finished off a 14-play drive to get Wyoming within five points. The Cougars went three-and-out twice in the period and ran just 12 plays.

Svoboda’s touchdown pass came at the end of a 14-play 90-yard drive that began with 3:38 left to play.

Svoboda finished with 206 yards on 21-for-34 passing with one interception for Wyoming.

Mateer completed 16 of 22 passes for 182 yards with one interception for the Cougars (8-4), who await a bowl-game opponent. He carried 18 times for 56 yards.

John Mateer keeps it for 6⃣! @WSUCougarFB pic.twitter.com/qgJlD3OOCb — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) December 1, 2024

